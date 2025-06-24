What is UCLA Getting in Speedy WR Xavier Warren?
Another day, another pledge for DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins. Three-star Georgetown, Texas wide receiver Xavier Warren announced his commitment to Westwood on Monday, marking the Bruins' class of 2026 22nd overall commit and seventh receiver.
The 6-foot, 165-pound is the No. 53 overall wide receiver in the nation according to 247Sports but is 91st in their Composite rankings. Warren visited Westwood on June 6 and is yet another commit in a stacked month of pledges. Of the 22 total commits, 14 of them have come in the month of June behind consecutive big visit weekends.
This solidifies the Bruins as the No. 11 overall class in 247Sports' 2026 recruiting class ahead of the July dead period. UCLA's class also has the fourth-ranked class in the Big Ten behind USC, Ohio State and Penn State.
Warren ran track in high school and had a 10.32 100 as a sophomore. The Bruins are getting undeniable speed on the wide out position. Watching his 2024 Junior season highlight tape, Warren has exceptional speed at the break. Opposing defensive backs rarely, if ever, are able to catch up to him if he has a window to accelerate.
He has shown that he's a willing run blocker, clearing space in the secondary so his back can get a few extra yards. Warren also showed flashes of good route running that created space for his elite speed. If he gets the first step and has even a few feet of space on the defender, he will dust the opposition.
BruinReportOnline reported that the Bruins may lose twin receiver commitments Jaron and Kennan Pula, who are a four and three-star respectively, making the Warren landing much more integral to an already stacked 2026 recruit receiver room.
Regardless of if Foster and the Bruins lose out on two dynamic receivers, it is undeniable that the second-year coach has created a culture that is putting Westwood on the map for any future recruits moving forward.
Despite entering a dead period, many reports suggest that there is more good news for Foster's recruiting class near. UCLA's 2026 recruiting class has already been an undeniable success, marking the Bruins' best class in over a decade. Every other pledge moving forward is a bonus.
