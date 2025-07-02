EXCLUSIVE: Julius Fuentes-Bream Talks UCLA Bruins Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins have been recruiting the class of 2027 extremely hard. This includes offering many of the best prospects from the state of Pennsylvania. One of the better prospects from the state is safety standout Julius Fuentes-Bream. Fuentes-Bream holds offers from many programs, including the California Golden Bears, the Cincinnati Bearcats, and the UCLA Bruins.
The talented prospect recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his current recruitment, along with where the Bruins stand. He also started the conversation off talking about the offer. Here is what he had to say.
"It means a lot to be offered by a West Coast school, coming from Pennsylvania, it really makes me realize that I can play all across the country," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer.
The talented recruit isn't looking forward to build a relationship with just one coach, but the whole staff as a whole. He explains why with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I look forward to building a relationship with the whole coaching staff because I wanna be somewhere that I am appreciated and wanted."
Will the prospect visit? He explains why he will or will not take a visit to LA to see the UCLA Bruins.
"I do plan to visit, don’t have a set date ye,t but I look forward to seeing the atmosphere in LA."
Fuentes-Bream details which schools are standing out for him in his process, despite being a class of 2027 recruit, and having more time to weigh things out. Amongst the list is Sacramento State from inside the state lines of California.
"Minnesota and Pitt stand out a lot, and Sacramento State shows a lot of love. But I talk with Washington the most, even though they haven’t offered yet, but when they do, they will jump to the top 3 for sure. I love everything that they are about in Mont Lake!"
What comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the UCLA Bruins? He detailed more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"When I think of UCLA, I think of just a great energy and environment in Los Angeles."
The Bruins stand in a solid spot despite it being early. Fuentes-Bream explains how the Bruins are a top ten program at this time.
"They stand in the top ten. I still need to build a stronger relationship with their program."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again on UCLA recruiting!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.