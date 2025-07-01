EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Nash Breaks Down His Bruins' Offer
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many in-state prospects, including Brandon Nash from St. John Bosco. Nash is a 20287 safety from inside the state of California, as he resides in Bellflower, California, and has been recruited by many programs.
The talented prospect recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his offer and more.
"One of the first things the coaches asked me was to see my transcripts. Being offered by not just a historically great football program, but also a prestigious university, means a lot to me. Knowing that the staff sees my hard work both on and off the field really encourages me because they see me as more than just a football player," said Nash when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with multiple coaches on the staff.
"I am most definitely looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Meat, Coach Foster, and Coach Lynn. Coach Meat is currently recruiting me and has coached a lot of guys at the next level. My first 7 on 7 team was Rose City, and I love that Coach Meat is from Pasadena. He recognized my versatility in the secondary, being able to play multiple positions. Coach Lynn, who would be my position coach, played at a Power 4 school and then was on staff at Colorado during their successful run last season. Coach Foster is a hometown So Cal player who is now coaching at his alma mater. I would love to get to know him because that says a lot when you love your city and your school so much that you come back to coach."
Visiting the Bruins is in the picture for Nash.
"I definitely plan to take an unofficial visit! I am looking forward to going to a game this fall as a recruit and not just a spectator."
What comes to mind when he thinks of UCLA?
"When I think of UCLA, I think of the line of great DBs and players that have come out of the program. I trained with Adarius Pickett, who is one of their best safeties. Jon Jon Vaughn’s who was also a Bosco Brave, older brother Geoff was one of the first coaches to really encourage my brother and me that we could play at this level. I also just think of the education and network that a university like UCLA can provide for me in life after college. Plus, playing in my hometown would give my family the opportunity to see me play."
He left a final message for UCLA Bruins On SI.
"UCLA is a great program, and I am so thankful to be on their recruiting board at this early stage in my high school career."
