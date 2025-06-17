4-Star Safety Linked to UCLA Decommits from Michigan State
Four-star safety for the class of 2027 out of Tustin, California Khalil Terry announced Sunday evening that he will be opening his recruitment and decommitting from Michigan State. UCLA has long been linked to Terry and he has a close relationship with Bruins secondary coach Demetrice Martin.
The 6-foot, 183-pound safety has 31 offers from the likes up USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and more alongside the Bruins.
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank the Michigan State football program for having faith in me early in the recruiting process," Terry said in a X (formerly Twitter) post announcing his decommitment. "I never imagined that I'd be in the position that I'm in now. With so many options, and after discussing it with my family, I have decided to de-commit from Michigan State. We feel it is in my best interest to open up my recruitment and take a look at all of my options.
"I only get one shot at this, so I want to make sure I'm making the right decision for the long term. Once again, I want to thank Coach Smith, Coach KB and Coach Adams. I will release a Top 7 in the coming weeks."
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, evaluated Terry in April. Here's what he had to say about the Tustin, CA product:
"Terry is hybrid safety who can cover and plays a physical game. He’s a smart, instinctive defensive back and is always around the ball. He’s a high football IQ player and looks to be 2-3 steps ahead of everyone else on the field. Was timed at 20.3 MPH on the Catapult GPS in a game last season and plays with pace and suddenness. He’s a physical player, tackles well in space and will get downhill in a hurry to make a big hit. He anticipates routes, can bait a quarterback and shows good cover skills for a safety. He’s one of the more complete safeties in the region and has all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level."
Terry took an unofficial visit to Westwood on April 18. UCLA is in the middle of a huge recruiting surge in the month of June and it could get better when Terry announces his top-7 schools soon.
