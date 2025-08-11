UCLA Offers Blue Chip 2027 QB
The UCLA Bruins have been recruiting the class of 2027 heavily as of recently, with the hopes of bringing in the best of the best in the class.
They have offered a plethora of different players that has started to break through the class, and become some of the better players in the nation. This includes some QBs in the 2027 recruiting class. One of the players that recently received his offer has already been named as one of the better QBs in the class.
UCLA Offers Blue Chip 2027 QB Keegan Croucher
The QB that they offered being Keegan Croucher. Croucher is one of the better players in the state of Connecticut. He has been one of the better players in the state because of the succes he has posted throughout his early high school career. Croucher is one of the better players at the position as well. He has started to become more a priority for many different programs, and has been one of the most intriguing signal callers because of his athleticism. He is a three sport star with many different talents that could take him even to the MLB.
One of the best traits about Croucher on the football field is how smart he is with the football. He only threw three interceptions as a sophomore, which is quite impressive. This was good enough to land him inside the top 10 as a QB, as he ranks as the 10th best prospect at the position according to 247Sports Composite.
He is also ranked as the second best player in the state, as he only follows behind the dangerous EDGE Mekai Brown, who is also a priority player for many. Croucher and his pure throwing ability has landed him as one of my top signal callers in the 2027 class, and it was only a matter of time before he received his UCLA Bruins offer, which is what exactly happened, as he announced on Sunday that he has received his offer from the UCLA Bruins.
There are many other teams that will be pushing for his commitment, as he holds offers from many schools such as the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Oregon Ducks, the UCLA Bruins, the Ole Miss Rebels, and many more. he has yet to set a commitment date, but as many know QBs are likely to commit before any position in the future classes, as many 2027 QBs are off the board, including Nebraska Cornhuskers QB commit Trae Taylor.
