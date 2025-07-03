Who Did UCLA Miss Out On In June?
The UCLA Bruins have won some, and lost some. UCLA Bruins On SI went through and put together a list on everyone they lost out on in June
Lopeti Moala - Committed to BYU
Moala is someone that the Bruins had on cam pus early in the official visit cycle. He visited back on May 9th, but would ultimately commit to the BYU Cougars on June 30th. This thing carrying out so long did nothing but hurt the Bruins. He committed over Arizona, Utah, UCLA, and others.
Aisa Galea'i - Committed to Utah
Very similar boat to Moala on this one, as he committed to the Utah Utes over the Bruins. This was another major loss for the Bruins. He will also be something that will be eyed in the end.
Talanoa Ili - Committed to USC
The Bruins lost this one, and boy did it sting. The Bruins lost this commitment to the USC Trojans, who wioll make him a big time player in the future. This will be something many will be interested in when he unfolds.
Quinn Buckey - Committed to Michigan State
Buckey was someone that the Bruins have been targeting for a very long time. They were one of the major finalist, but fell short to the Spartans from East Lansing. Buckey is one of the major prospects on the offensive line.
Rex Waterman - Committed to Nebraska
Waterman is another offensive line target that the Spartans lost, however they were chasing the prospect from the Nebraska Cornhuskers who committed to the Cornhuskers. Waterman is a talented prospect from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. He is a great prospect and will succeed wherever he is.
Derrick Johnson - Committed to Oklahoma
Johnson is one of the major cornerback targets on the board for the Bruins, but they fell short to the SEC Sooners. This one sucks for the Bruins, who lost out on one of the in-state guys that will be a major prospect in the state.
Dylan Waters - Committed to Utah
Waters committed to the Utah Utes. The Utes are one of the major threats to the Bruins, which is something to take note of. Waters was offered late by the Bruins in the cycle, which is a key reason on why they missed on him.
Daniel Norman - Committed to Oklahoma
A true battle between schools like Miami and Oklahoma, but the Sooners won the battle that the Bruins were contesting.
Khary Wilder - Committed to Ohio State
Wilder committed to the Buckeyes earlier in the month, which sucked for the Bruins, but they were a contending team who hosted the prospect late into the visit cycle.
Vance Spafford - Committed to Miami
Spafford committed to the Hurricanes over the Bruins after flipping from the Georgia Bulldogs. This ended up being a major miss after the Bruins lost out on two of their wide receiver commits.
Oscar Rios - Committed to Arizona
A long time UCLA lean turned Wildcats commit. The prospect was the lone and top QB target on their board, but will now need to recycle through their board after their lone target went elsewhere.
