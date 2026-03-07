3 Trojans Who Could Hand UCLA a Loss in The Rematch

UCLA needs to be all gas, no brakes against USC.

After taking down Nebraska, UCLA has a chance to capitalize on momentum right before the tournament. This starts with shutting down a USC team that was fairly competitive in the first half of the teams’ previous meeting. If the Bruins are unable to contain these three Trojans, this game could become much closer than expected.

Ezra Ausar | F

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) drives the baseline defended by UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

In the first meeting, Ezra Ausar really struggled against UCLA . He scored six points along with five rebounds while shooting just 33.3% from the field. However, he is coming off an impressive performance against Washington, where he recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 58.3% from the field.

If he carries any of that momentum into the UCLA matchup, there could be serious problems for the Bruins’ frontcourt. On the season, Ausar is averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 58.2% from the field. His ceiling is as high as nearly any forward in college basketball.

Alijah Arenas | G

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman and guard Alijah Arenas (0) react against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Galen Center.

Alijah Arenas has really stepped into the role previously held by Chad Baker-Mazara since his departure. On the season, Arenas is averaging 14.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. What gives him an edge over UCLA is his 6-foot-6 frame.

Since Baker-Mazara left the Trojans during the Nebraska game, Arenas has elevated his play. During that stretch, he is averaging 16.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Arenas will now serve as a focal point of USC’s offense.

Jacob Cofie | F

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Jacob Cofie could also give UCLA trouble following his strong outing against Washington. In that game, he scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds while shooting 36.4% from the field. Against UCLA earlier in the season, however, he struggled significantly, scoring just three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

If those shots begin to fall, Cofie could become a major issue for the Bruins. He is an elite scorer in the paint and is shooting 50.9% from the field this season. His skill set could cause problems for UCLA, which is why it will be essential for the Bruins to try to get him into foul trouble early.

UCLA's head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The Trojans are not quite the same team UCLA faced earlier this season, but they still have enough talent to give the Bruins a serious challenge. Because of that, UCLA must look to shut the door early and prevent USC from building any momentum.