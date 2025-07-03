2025 UCLA Recruit Position Power Rankings: Defensive Line, Part 2
The UCLA Bruins 2025 football season is slowly approaching, which means we have time to dive into the roster a bit and check out who will make an impact all year.
First, we're going to take a look at the Bruins' incoming freshman and recruits from the class of 2025. Although this class isn't nearly as strong as DeShaun Foster's class of 2026, there are still some players primed to make an impact this season.
Without delaying any further, let's start on the defensive side with the last three of the six linemen that pledged to the Bruins ahead of the season.
All star ratings and player evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and their various national recruiting analysts.
4. Scott Taylor, 3-Star EDGE, Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola
The freshman comes in ranked 102nd in the state of California and committed to the Bruins in April 2024.
Taylor is one of the more versatile players in the region and could end on either side of the ball in college. Most schools like him on defense side and he’s capable of playing any of the linebacker positions or growing in to an edge rusher. He has a great frame and is all of 6-4, 240 pounds with room to add more good weight. He’s a plus athlete who shows both initial quickness and the speed to get the edge. He’s a physical kid and plays with a nice edge to him. He uses his hands well, is a smart kid and we love the compete level. His athleticism shows up on offense and he’s good enough play tight end at the next level as well. He runs well, has strong hands and shows excellent ball awareness. Taylor has a nice all around game and projects as a contributor at the high Power 4 level and we like where his game is trending. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts
5. Tyler Partlow, 3-Star DL, Middle Village (New York)
Partlow was the 16th ranked prospect out of the state of New York and is a staggering 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. He committed to the Bruins on June 4, 2024.
Partlow is stout and physical in the middle of the line of scrimmage. He is built as a run stopper who can take on double teams and clear gaps for linebackers to make tackles. He is active with his hands and can disengage and find the ball carrier in the A gap. He usually lines up over the center or shaded off the center, and he is proven to be effective in controlling the middle of the line of scrimmage.-- Brian Dohn, 247Sports
6. Robert James III, 3-Star DL, Gardena (Calif.)
James was an absolute last minute acquisition for the Bruins, committing to Westwood mere weeks before move-in day on June 10, 2025.
James is a prototype defensive tackle with a rock solid 6-3, 265 pound frame. He’s a big weight room guy and one of the strongest players out West. He can handle double teams, stand his ground and still get a push up the field. He’s strong at the point of attack and can rag doll opposing offensive linemen. He’s a finisher and shows knock back ability at the point of attack. For a big man, he shows good lateral mobility and athleticism and can make plays outside the tackle box. He’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and should be an impact player at the college level. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts
