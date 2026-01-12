Grading UCLA's Starters After Thrashing of Nebraska

The Bruins starters sent a clear message to the league that they are the most complete and dominate team in the nation.

Every UCLA starter reached double figures, combining for one of the most complete collective performances the Bruins have put together this season. While there wasn’t a single standout outing, the group showcased just how balanced and versatile this team can be.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives past Long Beach State Beach forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While not great by any measure, Kiki Rice was able to put together a very balanced and complete performance. She showcased her ability to be a threat defensively, rebounding, and forcing turnovers at a high rate. Great outing.

The only thing holding her back from an A or higher was the lack of scoring. We know what she is capable of, meaning we need to see more offensively. Rice this season was supposed to be the Bruins' No. 2 threat, but she has quickly blended in with the others. Still a very good showing.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not the best showing for Gabriela Jaquez. Like Rice, we know what she is capable of, and we simply did not see this tonight. It would be nice to see her take more shots, but it is clear that there are just not enough to spread around in a team this deep.

She only earns a B here because that is the only grade that can be justified. Moving forward, we need to see her scoring be more of a factor. As we have seen, she has the capabilities to score 20-plus on any given night. We just need to see that more frequently.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Very good outing from Gianna Kneepkens . Her shooting ability really sets her apart from the rest of the Bruins, and it showed with her 16 points. Her playmaking was also a massive factor in this one; her ability to nurture the Bruins' greatest strength was significant.

She only earns an A because like the others we really want to see more points from her. But it is clear that she is willing to be pass first and not force shots, something the Bruins will need later in the season.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs guard Madison Butcher (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

We wanted to see more scoring from Charlisee Leger-Walker, and we got it. 14-points while shooting 4-of-5 from three is nothing to complain about. While her facilitating was down, others on this list were able to make up for it. Her seven rebounds were also hard to ignore when giving her this grade.

She earns an A+ because she performed way above expectations. She was able to make her scoring an issue for Nebraska, which caused panic for the Cornhuskers. If she can develop her scoring the Bruins will have threats at every single position. That is a feat not many teams hold.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A very complete performance from Lauren Betts . Her defense in this game was borderline unstoppable. Five steals alone made this performance an A+, and we haven't even gotten to her four blocks. Her rebounding has also improved significantly since the start of the season.

She earns and A+ because their is no real argument for anything lower. While her three turnovers hurt, the other stats she put up simply out-weighed them and more. Great outing from Betts.

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .