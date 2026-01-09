Why UCLA's Offense Will Be Its Strength in 2026

After a very strong early-transfer portal, the Bruins may have already built their identity before they have even taken a snap.

Entering this offseason, the Bruins had a plethora of issues that could have derailed Bob Chesney's inaugural season. However, the Bruins have had a very strong transfer class so far, giving fans hope that 2026 might be one of the best seasons in recent history.

The Offense is Getting Scary

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After retaining Nico Iamaleava , it was clear that the 2026 Bruins would mean business. His arm talent, in addition to his excellent running ability, was a key reason for the little success the Bruins had this season. With Chesney not needing to worry about the QB position, it grants him more flexibility.

And it has shown already. Chesney and his staff have been able to build a very strong supporting cast around Iamaleava. With the additions of Landon Ellis, Semaj Morgan, Leland Smith, and Aidan Mizell, the Bruins have a real wide receiving corps to work with.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is not a slight at the Bruins’ receivers this season; however, their inability to provide consistent production was largely a reflection of the coaching issues the program had to navigate. Next season will offer a sense of consistency with even more talent from the year prior.

The Bruins Have a Run Game Now

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Easily the Bruins' biggest downfall last season was the lack of a run game. The Bruins' only rusher with over 500 rushing yards was Nico Iamaleava, meaning the Bruins' running back room as a whole only ran for 1,171 yards. Chesney knew something needed to change.

This issue was addressed almost immediately with the transfer of Wayne Knight , the seventh-best rusher in the league. And the all-around heart of a JMU team, which made a postseason appearance. This added dimension will turn UCLA into a Big Ten contender overnight.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

This addition means nothing if the Bruins are unable to build around him. And they have, signing five, three-star offensive linemen. Both Riley Robell and JD Rayner are from JMU, meaning that there is already built in chemistry coming to Westwood.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The portal will officially close on Jan. 16, with an added exemption for players in the National Championship ending on Jan. 24. This means there is still time to build on what has already been an excellent transfer portal window for the Bruins. The sky is still the limit in Westwood.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .