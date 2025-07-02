Can UCLA Snag This 4-Star OL From Oregon?
Four-star 2026 San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan offensive lineman Tommy Tofi shocked the recruiting landscape Monday by de-committing from California and opening his recruitment again.
Tofi was previously on UCLA's radar down the stretch of his recruiting trail, and even listed the Bruins in his top-8 while being heavily pursued by UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon.
Do the Bruins have a chance at landing Tofi, though? Early returns suggest they may not even be close. Tofi announced his de-commitment just a few weeks after visiting Oregon in Eugene on June 13.
Matt Prehm, reporter for 247Sports' Duck Territory, gave an update on Tofi's recruitment process earlier this week and expressed how Tofi favors the Ducks while still verbally committing to Cal.
"Tommy Tofi was trending towards Oregon in the spring and then he made a surprise commitment to the local California Golden Bears," Prehm wrote. "However a few weeks later, the Ducks were able to get Tommy Tofi back to Eugene for an official visit. Now Tofi is trying to work through the process of deciding on sticking with Cal, opening things up, or flipping to the Ducks. Right now the Ducks are trending and the longer it goes without Tofi reaffirming his commitment to Cal, the more likely it becomes Tofi flips to the Ducks."
The Bruins already have a stacked 2026 offensive line class, headlined by four-star Florida products Johnnie Jones Jr. and Micah "Champion" Smith, who are DeShaun Foster's highest-rated recruits of his entire tenure at the helm in Westwood. Three-star Cooper Javorsky is also part of the Bruins' offensive line group in the class.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated Tofi in May ahead of his pledge to Cal. Here's what he had to say:
"Massive two-way lineman who offers a ton of positional versatility. Enormous frame and could easily play nose guard at the college level but is being recruited solely on the offensive line. Played predominately left tackle as a junior and shows surprising quickness and agility for a 340-pound lineman. Owns tackle length, huge hands, and a jarring punch. Shows above average balance and lateral mobility as a pass protector. Smashmouth run blocker. Manhandles opposing defensive ends and tackles at the point of attack and plays with the kind of mean streak and nastiness. Boasts a rare combination of size, fluidity, and the ability to finish. Still growing as a player and trending up, having leaned out his body and gained athleticism over the past couple of years. Possesses as much upside as any offensive lineman out west with the potential to become an NFL Draft pick."
