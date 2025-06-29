Fellow 2026 Pledges React to Toray Davis UCLA Commitment
The culture shift that DeShaun Foster is orchestrating in Westwood is evident across all factions of UCLA. And after landing his 21st commitment in the class of 2026, fellow pledges can't contain their excitement.
Three-star Boulder (Colorado) Fairview two-way athlete Toray Davis announced his commitment to the Bruins on Saturday. Fellow recruits Micah "Champion" Smith and Cooper Javorsky have been integral in welcoming new prospects on social media, and Davis' pledge was no different.
"[2026] is more than a class...it's a family. Another one locked in! Let's change the game together," Javorsky said in a X (formerly Twitter) post celebrating the commitment.
Davis is the No. 3 ranked player out of the state of Colorado and comes to Westwood after receiving offers and close interest from Utah, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
Davis spoke to BruinReportOnline about his pledge and assured what attracted him to the Bruins was the football fit and the culture being conjured up by Foster.
"I felt like it was the best fit for me academically and football-wise," he said. "I feel like this is the best decision for me because I believe that they will be able to develop me into the player I need to be to get my goal to play in the NFL. I had a gut feeling when I was on my official visit. The thing that stood out the most to me was all the opportunities you have in the area outside of football.
"All the coaches and the players were cool My impression of them was they have a lot of experience and they coach you hard. I liked the area. I think Westwood is a cool place. There is easy access to all the other well-known places in Los Angeles, and there are a lot of connections for life after football."
This commitment bounces UCLA back into the recruiting trail after losing twin commitments Jaron and Kennan Pula and being ousted to Utah and Arizona in battles for three-star corner Dylan Waters and four-star quarterback Oscar Rios respectively.
Davis is the Bruins' fifth-ranked recruit according to 247Sports and moves them back into the top-15 of their national 2026 recruiting board after falling out following the brothers' de-commitments. UCLA still has a few decisions awaiting them and are primed for another massive week of recruiting.
