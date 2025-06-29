Where Does UCLA's '26 Class Rank After Toray Davis Pledge?
Losing two pledges in Jaron and Kennan Pula and the battles for four-star quarterback Oscar Rios and three-star corner Dylan Waters this past week may seem costly to a program. Not UCLA, though, as they got right back on track and landed dynamic three-star athlete Toray Davis on Saturday.
A 2026 Bruins recruiting class that hovered around the top-10 in the nation for the better part of two weeks saw significant droppage in rankings on the various recruiting site after losing the Pula brothers. Davis' commitment, however, is getting DeShaun Foster and Westwood back on a red-hot recruiting trail with more potential commitments ahead.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's ratings changed on the three major recruiting sites after landing Davis.
247Sports: UCLA fell all the way to 16th on 247Sports' rankings ahead of Saturday's pledge after sitting comfortably at No. 11 for a while. Davis, according to the site, is UCLA's fifth-highest-rated recruit in the class and he moved the Bruins up to 15th in the nation,
Rivals: After losing the wide receiver tandem on Thursday, Rivals pushed the Bruins down three spots from 10th to 13th. Following a few major commitments around the country over Friday and Saturday, UCLA is also 15th on Rivals' national recruiting board.
On3: UCLA has typically been ranked low on On3's recruiting rankings through the 2026 recruiting trail. After losing two recruits and gaining one in Davis, the Bruins sit 19th on their board after fluctuating around 16 for a good while.
Not only is Davis a multi-position athlete, he's a multi-sport athlete, dazzling scouts with supreme athleticism. Though he's nearly as good a receiver, Davis was recruited to Westwood to defend at the safety position. He is UCLA's fifth commit in the secondary for 2026.
He joins a group consisting of Madden Soliai, Logan Hirou, Justin Lewis and Joshua Mensah. UCLA safety coach Gabe Lynn was high on Davis for the last couple years, dating back to when he was the assistant director of player personnel in Boulder for Colorado.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated the latest Bruin pledge ahead of his commitment. Here's what he had to say about him:
"Davis is a talented two-sport, two-way standout. He’s a talented hooper and his athleticism pops on the football field. He could play receiver or safety at the next level but safety is where we think his upside is highest. Boasts a projectable frame that is pushing 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with room to add good weight in the coming years. Shows a ton of a range in pass defense with good ball skills and does great job high pointing the football.
"Shows speed to make plays sideline to sideline and can runs down opposing ball carriers from behind. Plays a physical game, loves to hit, can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler. Competitive player who shows up every down and leader on the field. Like the natural football instincts he shows and when combined with his frame potential, fluid athleticism and toughness, has all the traits to be an every down starter at the Power 4 level with an NFL ceiling as well."
