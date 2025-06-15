EXCLUSIVE: UCLA WR Target Xavier Stinson Recaps His Official Visit
The UCLA Bruins have been doing a fantastic job in the month of June for many reasons when it comes to recruiting. They have landed many commitments this month, which has pushed them up the rankings ladder tremendously.
The Bruins have landed many commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. They landed seven commits in the 2027 class. The commitments that they landed are Johnnie Jones, Cooper Javorsky, Joshua Mensah, Logan Hirou, Justin Lewis, Ramzak Fruean, and Micah Smith. They have also put themself in a great position with many recruits following their official visit. This has helped solidify them as one of the best recruiting teams in this month's slate thus far.
One of the players who recently visited the UCLA Bruins is Xavier Stinson. Stinson is a three-star wide receiver from Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Florida. The Florida High School star is expected to be a top recruit moving forward for the Bruins, who will look to get him to jump in the boat, despite him holding offers from schools like Michigan State and others.
Following his UCLA Bruins offer, the three-star caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his official visit.
"My visit went great because it was really personal and detailed," the UCLA bruins wide receiver target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The hype was there for the talented recruit who was excited about his visit to Cali.
"UCLA had the exact hype and feeling that I had all along about this visit."
The talented recruit had the chance to connect with many of the coaches on the staff during his visit, as expected. He connected with a large majority of the offensive staff, including his position coach.
"I connected with the OC, HC, WR, and assistant WR because we already had a bond," the Bruins wide receiver target confirmed with UCLA Bruins On SI.
UCLA will look to continue and have a strong month with many of the top players giving them the respect that they deserve. The Bruins will likely continue to build this class, which will do nothing but make it one of the strongest classes in the nation, and in the 2026 cycle.
Make sure that you go over to our X (Twitter) and follow us @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.