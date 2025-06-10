UCLA Lands 3-Star LB After Official Visit
UCLA's hot streak continues as 2026 three-star linebacker Ramzak Fruean committed to the Bruins after being wowed in his official visit over the weekend.
Bruin Blitz was first to report the Spanaway, Washington product's commitment and Bruins linebacker coach Ikaikai Malloe was yet again a driving force in UCLA acquiring another defensive commit.
“The biggest reason I chose UCLA was because of coach Malloe — being at my house, my school and just being himself,” Fruean told Bruin Blitz. “He is a coach that I will run through a wall for, no questions asked. His plan for me, the way he cares and loves his players, the reason he keeps showing up every day even though he has a family at home, is why I am committed to UCLA. Seeing the hard work that he puts in that not (many) people even see is why I’m here, why I’m home.
“This is the best decision I will ever make.”
Fruean has an On3 industry rating of 87.05 and is ranked the sixth-best recruit out of Washington and 55th-ranked linebacker in the nation for the class of 2026.
He had offers from the likes of BYU, Washington State, Washington, Arizona State and Oregon State.
This is UCLA's 12th commitment for the class of 2026 and will undoubtedly shoot them up to the top-25 in various recruit team rankings. The Bruins are coming off a huge weekend of visits that netted them three commitments, including four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith, DeShaun Foster's highest-rated recruit in his tenure at the helm.
“Many things stood out to me during my visit to UCLA, but if I had to sum it up in just a few sentences, I’d say this: The first thing that hit me was simply the feeling of being there,” Fruean said. “The energy, the culture, and the sense of purpose throughout the building. Coach Foster spoke with real passion, and it was clear how much pride everyone takes in being part of this program.”
Of the main things that stood out to Fruean, according to Bruin Blitz, Westwood's ability to develop players at his position is what really stood out.
“UCLA’s linebacker development is elite,” Fruean said. “They’ve sent more linebackers to the NFL in the past 15 years than anyone else in the Big 10 and that’s a result of the relentless standard they hold every day, and that starts in the weight room.
“Coach Malloe’s defense is the best I’ve seen. He truly understands his players and builds the scheme around their strengths, which is a huge reason why I loved what I saw. I love how competitive the environment is. I’m a very competitive person, and I know I’ll thrive in this kind of atmosphere, one that pushes you past your limits every single day.
“This weekend was incredible. UCLA has top academics, an elite coaching staff and one of the best football programs in the country. After spending time with the players, coaches and other recruits, I know this is where I want to be.”
