Analyst Dives Deep Into Latest Bruins Commit Xavier Warren
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins extended a red-hot June of recruiting by landing three-star wide receiver Xavier Warren from the class of 2026.
The 6-foot, 165-pound is the No. 53 overall wide receiver in the nation according to 247Sports but is 91st in their Composite rankings. Warren visited Westwood on June 6 and is yet another commit in a stacked month of pledges. Of the 22 total commits, 14 of them have come in the month of June behind consecutive big visit weekends.
Amidst a big week of recruiting, it's hard to know everything about every commit. So, here is a deep dive into Warren courtesy of 247Sports' Gabe Brooks' recent breakdown of recruits.
"Big-play receiver who can line up outside or in the slot. Outstanding track data verify top-end speed that flashes on tape. Dangerous vertical threat. More of a build-up speedster than sudden burster, but if allowed a runway, nobody's catching him downfield. More linear than suddenly agile, but shows some ability to make a defender or two miss in run-after-catch exposures. Production encouragingly doubled from sophomore to junior season. Projects as a P4 passing game playmaker who can hurt defenses with shot-play targets and as a jet/fly option in varying scenarios. Verified athleticism suggests significant potential at the next level and possibly beyond."
This commitment solidifies the Bruins as the No. 11 overall class in 247Sports' 2026 recruiting class as of Tuesday ahead of a massive commitment period. UCLA's class also has the fourth-ranked class in the Big Ten behind USC, Ohio State and Penn State.
Warren ran track in high school and had a 10.32 100 as a sophomore. The Bruins are getting undeniable speed on the wide out position. Watching his 2024 Junior season highlight tape, Warren has exceptional speed at the break. Opposing defensive backs rarely, if ever, are able to catch up to him if he has a window to accelerate.
Many reports suggest that there is more good news for Foster's recruiting class near, including the projected landing of three-star defensive lineman Marcus Almada. UCLA's 2026 recruiting class has already been an undeniable success, marking the Bruins' best class in over a decade. Every other pledge moving forward is a bonus.
