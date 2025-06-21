EXCLUSIVE: Dorian Franklin Details Bruins' Offer
The UCLA Bruins have many talented prospects on their recruiting board, as they have been recruiting many different classes. This includes the 2027 recruiting class star Dorian Franklin. Franklin is a cornerback and safety prospect who is currently a three-star. Franklin holds offers from many schools, including the UCLA Bruins, Texas A&M Aggies, and Sacramento State Hornets.
The talented prospect would then catch up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his offer from the Bruins coaching staff, as he expressed his excitement.
"First off, thank you for the opportunity to share my thoughts. It definitely means a lot to be offered by UCLA. For high-level coaches like Demetrice Martin and Gabe Lynn to take notice of my skill level is something special," the St. John Bosco High School football star stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI. "Growing up in Southern California, I have always been around UCLA Football, going to games and meeting players. So to receive an offer from a school I have been close to my whole life really hits different. What makes it even more meaningful is that the coaching staff recognized my focus in the classroom. Coach Marshawn Friloux knows about my efforts off the field, and having that seen and valued means a lot to me. UCLA is the number one public university in the nation, and that level of academic excellence is something I take seriously. On top of that, a good number of my Bosco brothers are either currently at UCLA or have played there. Players like Logan Loya, Jalen Woods, JonJon Vaughns, and others have all been part of the program. To have the opportunity to step into a place where I already have real connections would be invaluable. That kind of familiarity and brotherhood means a lot to me."
The in-state prospect currently plays at St. John Bosco, which is arguably one of the better teams in the state, as well as the nation as a whole. He was one of their better players as of recent, and he received his UCLA offer because of it.
The Bruins like to recruit heavily in the state as the state of California is the home to many of the nation's best prospects, and the talented recruit from St. john Bosco High School has the potential to be one of the better California prospects in the 2027 recruiting class when it is all over with.
