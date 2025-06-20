EXCLUSIVE: Kenneth Moore III Details His Bruins Official Visit

It was real Westwood!!! @UCLAFootball @UCLAFBRecruit OV was a movie!!! Thanks to all the coaches and staff for an AMAZING time!!! Can’t wait to get back on campus!!! #AGTG#I🫶🏾3 #3TheHardWay #DoMore #4sUp #GoBruins #TheFosEra pic.twitter.com/AXkrSflLzt