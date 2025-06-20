EXCLUSIVE: Kenneth Moore III Details His Bruins Official Visit
The UCLA Bruins hosted one of their top commits on a visit as part of the official visit season. This commit, who was able to take his UCLA visit, is 2026 wide receiver Kenneth Moore from St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California. Moore is one of the Bruins' top three-star commits as he is rated as a high three-star.
The UCLA Bruins commit caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his visit and more.
"The trip went really well. It was everything I hoped it would be. The recruits and future teammates were super cool. Like we knew each other already. And all of the coaches are really cool and love the players, and I love that. It was like one big family reunion," the Bruins commit stated when talking about his official visit with UCLA Bruins On SI.
This visit was to reassure his commitment to the Bruins, and that is exactly what it did.
"This trip absolutely reassures and confirms why I committed when I did and stuck by it. I have established a great relationship with Coach Toler, Coach Tino, and Coach Foster. And building a bond and brotherhood with the players."
The talented recruit had the chance to connect the most with a specific coach. He details who and why.
"I would probably say Coach Toler since he is my position coach and I’ll be spending most of the time with him."
The UCLA Bruins commit had many takeaways on his visit, and he shared those with the readers of UCLA Bruins On SI.
"That other great players want to be Bruins, and that we are going to be really good really soon. And there is GREAT food in SoCal!"
While this visit shared some reassuring thoughts, there was never a sign for him to visit anywhere or flip to another school. He confirms more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"My recruiting has been done for a while now. Just honor the commitment and continue to get better as a player to prepare to enroll in January."
Some don't understand the importance of peer recruiting, but for the UCLA Bruins wide receiver, he understands how important this is when it comes to building something.
"I did some peer recruiting for sure! In order for us to be great, we need great players, and I want to play with great players on both sides of the ball," the talented recruit stated.
