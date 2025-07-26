UCLA's 2027 Running Back Board
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting. They have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting players in the 2026 class, and have landed many of their top targets in the class. They have landed a total of 23 commitments in the 2026 class, and will likely only add a few more players before they sign the remainder of their class.
They have done a great job to the point that they can recruit other classes instead now. One of the classes they are targeting is the 2027 recruiting class. They are targeting a plethora of different recruits, including the running back position. They have offered five players in the class at the position.
There are many different players in the class worth talking about. Here are three names you should note while the full list is at the bottom.
Duece Jones-Drew - Uncommitted
Jones-Drew is one of the main players worth noting in the class, as he is the son of former UCLA Bruins star Maurice Jones-Drew. He is one of the top targets in the class for the Bruins and detailed his opportunity to be a Bruin.
"Being offered by UCLA was awesome. I have a great relationship with Coach Foster, and they are recruiting me hard."
Jaxsen Stokes - Uncommitted
A long time target for the Bruins, and a prospect that has been visiting the Bruins for a long time. He is one of the top players in the class overall, and is another in-state target. He also detailed the opportunity he has.
"My visit was great, I spent a lot of time in the facility just talking with Coach Steward, the running backs coach, and Head Coach Deshaun Foster. At the time, practice was not in session, so it was really an opportunity to get a feel for everything outside of football. I also felt more connected to the coaches because I was the only visitor at the time."
Correll Buckhalter Jr. - Uncommitted
Another son of a former NFL star, and another UCLA Bruins target at running back. He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment. "I have heard from coach Foster and Coach Steward, and I connect with Steward a lot."
• Correll Buckhalter Jr
• Duece Jones-Drew
• Jaxsen Stokes
• Kemon Spell (Committed to Penn State)
• Amir Brown
• Kelsey Gerald
• Benjamin Harris
• Omari St. Fort
