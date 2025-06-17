National Analyst Shares Honest Evaluation On UCLA Commit Joshua Mensah
The UCLA Bruins have many great things going for them at this time. One thing that is going very good for the Bruins is the recruiting month that they have put up in the month of June. They have landed many commitments at a plethora of different positions, and even landed one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the nation, who can also play on the offensive side of the ball.
That player being 2026 cornerback and two-way star Joshua Mensah. Mensah is a three-star from Rancho Cucamonga High School in Fontana, California. The Golden State prospect holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, BYU Cougars, and, of course, the UCLA Bruins who are one of the top programs in the nation at the moment with their ranking inside the top-15.
While many are unaware of what they are getting when it comes to Mensah, some have shared their opinions on what type of player he is, including the 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins. Biggins shared an honest evaluation on the UCLA Bruins cornerback commit.
"Mensah is a two-way athlete who shows the ability to play on either side of the ball at the college level. Offers a ton of positional versatility and can play receiver, safety or corner but likely projects best in the secondary. Has a corner frame, moves well and shows excellent football instincts. Closes on the football, jumps routes and has very good ball skills. Is explosive as a pass catcher, shows off strong hands and runs well after the catch. He had to sit out five games last season after transferring from Etiwanda to Rancho Cucamonga but looks primed for a monster senior year. Mensah is an ascending player and someone who’s definitely trending in the right direction as a prospect."
With him trending in the right direction at this time, one can expect him to make a leap up the recruiting rankings. This wouldn't come as a shock, as he is currently ranked as the 1,295th prospect in the country. He very well could make a jump inside the top 1,000, but nothing is for certain.
The UCLA Bruins are looking for the best of the best, and getting Mensah was a huge deal and will remain a huge deal, as he is likely to be one of the better cornerback prospects to sign come December.
