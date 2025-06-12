UCLA Bruins Official Visit List For Key Weekend
Official visit is in full swing, and the UCLA Bruins are one of the very successful teams to kick-start the month of June as we are now over 1/3 of the way done with the month June. The UCLA Bruins have already gained six commitments in the class of 2026.
Their six commits include their highest-rated commit, Johnnie Jones, their third highest-rated commit, Micah Smith, linebacker Ramzak Fruean, cornerback Justin Lewis, safety prospect Logan Hirou, and three-star athlete Joshua Mensah.
The Bruins hosted many talented recruits on an official visit last weekend as they hosted Georgia commit and wide receiver prospect Vance Spafford, newly added commit Johnnie Jones, four-star QB Oscar Rios, newly committed Ohio State Buckeye, Khary Wilder, Bruins' commit Anthony "Poppa" Jones, Daniel Norman, Chris Addison, Xavier Warren, newly committed Logan Hirou, newly committed Ramzak Fruean, Dylan Waters, and Cooper Javorsky.
The Bruins will have just as big of a weekend when it comes to official visitors as they are set to host players starting on June 12th and picking up on June 13th, with many of the visits ending on the 14th and the 15th.
On Thursday, Bruins' commit Kenneth Moore, who is a three-star wide receiver, and also three-star wide receiver Santana Carlos will be beginning their UCLA official visit, according to 247Sports. This will pick up even more on Friday.
The Bruins will host many recruits, including Texas A&M Aggies commit Samu Moala. 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins shared an evaluation on the Aggies commit.
"Moala is an early top 100 player in the ’26 class and has all the tools we look for in a young prospect. He plays inside ‘backer at the high school level so he can roam and make plays sideline to sideline but we think he’ll grow in to an edge rusher at the college level. He’s already 6-4, 235 pounds and has plenty of room to grow and add good weight. He’s a high level athlete who clocked a 19.03 MPH time on the Catapult GPS system this season. He’s able to make plays all over the field and his motor is always running. He’s physical at the point of attack and he can take on blockers in the box but really excels running down plays from behind. He’s already a national recruit and his upside is as high as any player in the state in the sophomore class."
The full list is below as they will also be hosting two commits starting Friday.
• Samu Moala (Texas A&M)
• Joshua Mensah (UCLA)
• Keytrin Harris
• CJ Hester
• Kenneth Moore (UCLA) (Thursday)
• Santana Carlos (Thursday)
• Justin Lewis (UCLA)
• Giancarlo Cereghino
• Rahsjon Duncan
