2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup: Secondary, Part 1
Welcome to a new series on UCLA Bruins on SI. The 2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup is going to detail the Bruins' commits and what national recruiting analysts are saying about them. For the fifth and final edition of the series, we're diving into one of UCLA's most promising position groups of 2026's recruiting class -- the secondary.
Despite losing the battle for three-star defensive back Dylan Waters to Utah on Tuesday, the Bruins still have a promising group of four recruits in the secondary that are sure to make waves in Westwood.
With that being said, let's take a look at two of UCLA's four total commitments in the secondary for part one of this series and what national recruiting analysts had to say about them:
Madden Soliai, 3-Star Safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Soliai is UCLA's highest rated pledge in the secondary, according to 247Sports, and committed to the Bruins on June 21 alongside his cousin and Kahuku teammate, three-star linebacker Malaki Soliai-Tui.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety had offers and close interest from Colorado State, Boise State and Cal, but ultimately opted for Westwood after visiting on June 5.
Here's what national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, had to say about Soliai:
"Soliai is one of the toughest and hardest hitting safeties out West. Plays with a maniacal motor and brings a major edge and compete level every time out. Players who come out of Kahuku are known for their physicality and Soliai definitely fits that description. A solid tackler who can get downhill in a hurry and runs right through opposing ball carriers. Shows excellent ball skills and cover instincts as well and is one of the better cover safeties we've seen. Had multiple interceptions where he jumped routes and offers some value as a punt returner as well.
"Played a ton of man to man coverage as a boundary corner and looked comfortable and natural in that setting. Shows some stickiness in coverage, plays the ball and doesn't panic in trail mode. A special teams ace who blocked multiple punts and kicks and is one of those players who just does a little of everything well. Really like the positional versatility he brings to a program and is a coaches dream for his ability to play multiple roles in a defense along with how hard he plays."
Justin Lewis, 3-Star CB, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
Coming in next for UCLA, Lewis has a 0.8703 247Sports Composite rating and is the 70th-ranked prospect out of the state of California.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound corner committed to the Bruins on June 8 while at the Wasserman Facility for a 7-on-7 high school tournament, and went on his official visit on June 13. He had offers from Arizona, Colorado and Miami, just to name a few.
Here's what Biggins had to say about Lewis back in January:
"Lewis is a long boundary corner who can smother an opposing receiver. He’s pushing 6-2, 170 pounds and plays a physical game. He’s very strong in run support and isn’t afraid to get downhill and lay the wood to an opposing ball carrier. He uses his length well and is strong in press coverage where he can bully opposing receivers.
"He has the speed to turn and run with a receiver down the field and has continued to improve his short area quickness and ability to close. His upside is high because of his length and natural athleticism and he projects as a high Power 4 prospect at the next level."
