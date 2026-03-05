The Bruins will be entering the NCAA Tournament as an underdog and will have to fight their way through every round of the tournament to simply survive.

They will need to pull off upsets like the game they just won against the #9-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers , as well as hold their own when they are the favorites, like in their recent loss to Minnesota.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is fouled by Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Things may not look good from many perspectives, but from one odd perspective, things are looking up, and it all revolves around the Arizona Wildcats, specifically when UCLA lost to the Wildcats this season.

Why Does a Loss Project Good Things for UCLA?

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) walk back to the bench after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On many of UCLA's good nights , they will score upwards of 80 points and be able to win solely off of their offensive prowess, while defense takes a backseat role and often is mediocre.

However, when the Bruins play highly ranked teams like the #3 Michigan Wolverines, their offense tends to flutter out, and they have to rely on their defense.

It was one of those nights against the Wildcats early into the season, where UCLA had little offense and had to fall back on their defense, but they were still close to coming out on top.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) fight for a rebound during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Being good has to happen across the season, not just in one part of it, and their close 69-65 loss to Arizona was a showing of defense that is huge for the team, as Arizona wasn't having a bad night by any means.

Going into March Madness the Bruins defense will be what they can fall back on when shots don't land, and the defense they had against Arizona is starting to reemerge after holding Nebraska to 52 points.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Defense Wins Championships, but Can It Win for UCLA?

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) goes to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While it can be what the Bruins fall back on, defense will only be able to take UCLA so far even with showings like they had against the Wildcats.

After all, the Wildcats were still able to break through for nearly 70 points, and other elite teams that the Bruins will need to upset will likely have similar outings.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to a play during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

So while their defense can lead them to victories against teams like Arizona as it almost did earlier this season, they will still need to have good nights every night on offense in order for the team to find a championship.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) goes to the basket past Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Arizona loss projects a deep run for UCLA, but it does not guarantee it, and they will still have to fight to repeat their success for a championship to be feasible and surprise the Bruin faithful.