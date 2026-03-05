How Early Loss Projects UCLA's March Madness Run
The Bruins will be entering the NCAA Tournament as an underdog and will have to fight their way through every round of the tournament to simply survive.
They will need to pull off upsets like the game they just won against the #9-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers, as well as hold their own when they are the favorites, like in their recent loss to Minnesota.
Things may not look good from many perspectives, but from one odd perspective, things are looking up, and it all revolves around the Arizona Wildcats, specifically when UCLA lost to the Wildcats this season.
Why Does a Loss Project Good Things for UCLA?
- On many of UCLA's good nights, they will score upwards of 80 points and be able to win solely off of their offensive prowess, while defense takes a backseat role and often is mediocre.
- However, when the Bruins play highly ranked teams like the #3 Michigan Wolverines, their offense tends to flutter out, and they have to rely on their defense.
- It was one of those nights against the Wildcats early into the season, where UCLA had little offense and had to fall back on their defense, but they were still close to coming out on top.
- Being good has to happen across the season, not just in one part of it, and their close 69-65 loss to Arizona was a showing of defense that is huge for the team, as Arizona wasn't having a bad night by any means.
- Going into March Madness the Bruins defense will be what they can fall back on when shots don't land, and the defense they had against Arizona is starting to reemerge after holding Nebraska to 52 points.
Defense Wins Championships, but Can It Win for UCLA?
- While it can be what the Bruins fall back on, defense will only be able to take UCLA so far even with showings like they had against the Wildcats.
- After all, the Wildcats were still able to break through for nearly 70 points, and other elite teams that the Bruins will need to upset will likely have similar outings.
- So while their defense can lead them to victories against teams like Arizona as it almost did earlier this season, they will still need to have good nights every night on offense in order for the team to find a championship.
The Arizona loss projects a deep run for UCLA, but it does not guarantee it, and they will still have to fight to repeat their success for a championship to be feasible and surprise the Bruin faithful.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations