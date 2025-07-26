UCLA's Lone 2028 Running Back Offer Breakdown
The UCLA Bruins have been searching for the best players in the nation, including players from a plethora of different classes. They have landed many different players in the 2026 class, as they sit at 23 commits.
This includes players including Carter Gooden, Johnnie Jones, Micah Smith, and many others. The Bruins will likely only land a handful of guys, if any at all, as they are primarily looking to sign the players that they have committed.
The Bruins have made it a point to recruit the future class like the class of 2027, which take a priority at this time for them because it is the next class up. They will be targeting many different positions in that class, but that won't stop them from recruiting other classes, as they have offered players in both the 2028 and the 2029 recruiting class.
The Bruins have been targeting many players in the 2028 class, but it is absolutely no secret that some positions have taken priority more than others, even though they will be adding more offers as the time inches closer.
One of the positions that they have barely targeted thus far is the running back position, where they have only offered one player in the 2028 class. The Bruins have offered five players at the position in the 2026 class, as well as offering 8 players in the 2027 class. They will likely offer many more players at the position than just one in the 2028 class.
UCLA Bruins On SI did a deep dive on the player that they did offer already as well providing who that player is.
Malaki Davis - Uncommitted
Davis is one of the better players at the running back position in the 20-27 recruiting class. He is one of the most hyped up prospects, and has been offered by many different programs in the nation. His offers details what his talent level is, as he holds offers from the UCLA Bruins, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Louisville Cardinals, the Colorado State Rams, the UNLV Rebels, and the San Diego State Aztecs.
He is a high school athlete from the state of California, as he is one of the best in-state targets in the state. He is a Centennial High School in Corona, California. He measures in at 6-foot, and 185 pounds. He is the lone target for the Bruins in the class, according to 247Sports
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your opinion when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.