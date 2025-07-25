EXCLUSIVE: Trysten Shaw Details His UCLA Offer
The UCLA Bruins have one of the better teams in the nation at recruiting future classes, including the 2027 recruiting cycle. They have been targeting many different positions in that class, including the wide receiver position, which is a premier position in the 2027 class.
They have offered many different recruits at the position, including the son of a former NFL star. Trysten Shaw is the son of former NFL cornerback Terrance Shaw. He is also one of the better receivers in the state of Texas.
He holds many different offers, and recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss the latest in his recruitment, as well as his what his future plans look like at this time.
"I visited unofficially to camp with them on June 17th. I had a blast. I said it felt like home, and they said this is home. Coach Toler said he wants the opportunity to put it all together: SPEED, Routes, hands. I had a great camp," the UCLA Bruins target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his latest around the UCLA program.
The UCLA Bruins target stated which coach he connects with the most.
"I hear from Coach Foster, the head coach, through Twitter or text. He always asks me how everything is and tells me to keep up the good work. I think he's great, and he cares about his players. My dad played for the Carolina Panthers with him for a while."
Shaw went into detail about his visit that he took to UCLA.
"I went on campus for a camp on June 17th and put in THAT TEXAS STYLE work. Great unofficial visit. Campus was beautiful, it's CALI!"
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out at this time.
"My top schools are UCLA, Mizzou, Baylor, Arkansas, Syracuse, Washington, Pitt, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Utah, Illinois, San Diego State, and others. They all communicate a lot, but mostly Baylor, Mizzou, UCLA, Arkansas, and Syracuse. I would like to narrow down my schools by July of next season, but you never know. I want to give all the schools that offer me respect and the opportunity to show their programs."
The talented recruit detailed what is next for him at this time.
"I'm going to put recruitment on the back burner and turn up the heat, concentrating on being the best high school player I can be."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.