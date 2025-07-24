EXCLUSIVE: Bruins' Target Kelsey Gerald Updates His Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting a plethora of different positions in the recruiting scene, including the running back position, which they have been targeting both in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
One of their top targets in the 2027 class is at the running back position, as that prospect is Kelsey Gerald. Gerald is one of the better players in the nation at the position, and has been recruited by many different programs, including the UCLA Bruins, the Purdue Boilermakers, the Florida State Seminoles, and more.
The Florida high school football star recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI about his current recruiting updates and more. He had plenty to talk about when it comes to the UCLA and provided an update on a possible timeline for a commitment.
"I am currently building connections with the coaches, getting to know everyone better, and learn about the program," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his current situation with the UCLA Bruins in his recruitment.
He would then go into detail about which coach he has been connecting with the most as of recent.
"Coach Steward, running backs coach. We will text each other, ask questions, and even make phone calls," the running back target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The Bruins are hopeful to get him on campus, as he detailed when they are trying to get him up on a visit.
"Currently, we are trying to set something up this coming fall. Get me to a football game to see the culture and see around the school and facilities."
There are many different schools that have started to stand out in his recruitment at this time. He detailed which schools have been, as well as what makes these schools interesting when it comes to contacting him.
"Syracuse, Purdue, Florida State University, and obviously UCLA. Those are some of the top schools on the board for me. They show lots of interest, and I am very interested in playing for those schools. They are all trying to get me up in the fall and see them play and coach in live action."
He talked about what is next for him in his recruitment.
"The next step for me is coming up to the schools and seeing how `my family and I would react to everything. My recruitment will soon be closed, so I’m trying to find the best spot for me."
