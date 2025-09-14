SI

UCLA Fires Head Coach DeShaun Foster After Winless Start to Season

Liam McKeone

DeShaun Foster was fired on Sunday after going 0-3 to start the 2025 season.
The DeShaun Foster era didn't last very long at UCLA.

On Sunday, the university confirmed Foster had been fired after the Bruins went 0-3 to start the 2025 college football season. Foster was hired in 2024 after an All-American career as a running back at the school and a journeyman NFL career. He ends his head coaching tenure at UCLA with a 5-10 record.

Despite landing Nico Iamaleava in the transfer portal to play quarterback, Foster's team got off to a horrible start this year. The Bruins got smoked 43-10 to open the year before losing in embarrassing fashion to UNLV. Friday's defeat was apparently the last straw, as UCLA got pushed around at home and lost 35-10 to New Mexico.

After Foster's firing the school announced assistant coach Tim Skipper would take over as the interim head coach for the rest of the year.

Liam McKeone
