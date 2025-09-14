UCLA Fires Head Coach DeShaun Foster After Winless Start to Season
The DeShaun Foster era didn't last very long at UCLA.
On Sunday, the university confirmed Foster had been fired after the Bruins went 0-3 to start the 2025 college football season. Foster was hired in 2024 after an All-American career as a running back at the school and a journeyman NFL career. He ends his head coaching tenure at UCLA with a 5-10 record.
Despite landing Nico Iamaleava in the transfer portal to play quarterback, Foster's team got off to a horrible start this year. The Bruins got smoked 43-10 to open the year before losing in embarrassing fashion to UNLV. Friday's defeat was apparently the last straw, as UCLA got pushed around at home and lost 35-10 to New Mexico.
After Foster's firing the school announced assistant coach Tim Skipper would take over as the interim head coach for the rest of the year.