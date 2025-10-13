UCLA's Director of Recruiting Sends Strong Message to Recruits
It's hard to point to another school with a worse start in 2025 than UCLA. The Bruins lost their first three games, which resulted in the university firing head coach DeShaun Foster.
After Foster's firing, the Bruins would lose their fourth straight game. However, under interim head coach Tim Skipper, things have appeared to turn around in recent weeks. UCLA has logged back-to-back wins over Penn State and Michigan State, and the tide seems to be shifting in Westwood.
With the Bruins on a hot streak, Marshawn Friloux, the team's director of recruiting operations, sent a message to recruits about the program's status
Marshawn Friloux Sends Message to Recruits
UCLA won convincingly over the Spartans on Saturday, and excitement about the program is back on the rise. Friloux is using that to his advantage on the recruiting trail, letting potential prospects know that the program is still actively searching for new talent.
- "And we still recruiting future Bruins!" Friloux posted to X.
After Foster's firing and the 0-4 start, it seemed highly unlikely that the Bruins could convince any prospect to join the program. However, with back-to-back wins, UCLA feels like it's started to figure things out under Skipper and company, which could, in turn, allow them to see success on the recruiting trail.
According to 247Sports, UCLA currently holds the 81st-ranked class in the 2026 cycle. The team only has 11 commits, but with the way they have played in recent weeks, it now seems possible for them to add to the class and even potentially flip some prospects as the season goes on.
As for the "future Bruins" that Friloux mentions, the recent success on the field could also help them in the 2027 and 2028 cycles. UCLA already has two commits in the 2027 class, which could grow even thanks to the back-to-back wins.
Without a permanent head coach, it's hard for recruits to pick the Bruins. However, Skipper has done a fantastic job of stabilizing the program after Foster was fired and could be a real candidate to take over as the future head coach.
If Skipper is promoted, it would likely help UCLA on the recruiting trail even more.
It's safe to assume that Friloux knows that the team's on-field success directly correlates to recruiting success. He's doing a good job of letting recruits know that UCLA is on the rise and still a great option for them to commit to.
