UCLA Lands 2nd 2027 Commit

The UCLA Bruins have the chance to build a great class of 2027, as the class of 2026 is up to hit, but the class of 2027 is on deck. That is for at least the majority of programs and their focus, but for UCLA, you can't help but question "why not both"? That was the exact case as the Bruins landed another commitment in the class of 2027, as the surprise commitment came late on Sunday night.
The Bruins landed the commitment of Royalton Allen. Allen is an athlete and safety who currently ranks as a three-star prospect. He is a high school football star from Oak Hills High School in Hesperia, California. His ranking currently stands as the 426th prospect nationally, 53rd in the state of California, and 47th at the safety position.
Allen holds offers from many schools like USC, BYU, Arizona State, and others, but has committed to the UCLA Bruins. This has excited many about the future as he joins the Bruins' first commit in the class. That commit is Demaje Riley, who is the highest-rated commit in the class according to On3. Riley ranks as the 354th prospect nationally, along with being ranked 32nd in the state of California, and 41st at his position (Wide Receiver).
The Bruins also have 11 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, with many players ranking high at their respective positions, including their top commit, who ranks inside the top 200 nationally. That player being Micah Smith, who committed to the UCLA Bruins over the Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and many more schools who were hopeful to land his commitment.
Fans will be hopeful to continue this dominance in the class, as they are in a good spot with many of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class. It is always good to get a jump on future classes, which will give plenty more room to work with when the time comes when they are the primary class.
This is something that the Ohio State Buckeyes do very well, and it goes to show that they won the National Championship this season. The best recruiting teams typically do well on Saturdays, and luckily for the Bruins, they are recruiting very well.
