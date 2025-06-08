What Does Micah Smith's Commitment Mean For The Bruins?
The UCLA Bruins recently received some good news, as they landed a huge commitment on June 7th. That commitment comes as long-time offensive lineman target Micah Smith commits to the Bruins over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, while holding offers from many different programs.
While many can acknowledge this is a big-time commitment, some also don't understand exactly why the commitment is so huge.
Smith is the first offensive lineman to commit to the UCLA Bruins, while they currently have eight other commits in the class. Among the class, they have four wide receivers (Jonah Smith, Kennan Pula, Kenneth Moore, and Jaron Pula), two defensive linemen (Yahya Gaad and Anthony Jones), one tight end (Camden Jensen), and one linebacker (Matthew Muasau), while gaining Smith as their lone offensive lineman.
It is also worth noting that there is still no QB commit in the Bruins' class, as they remain without one at this time. Landing a guy like Smith can be huge, as they will at least now have one offensive line to show to a player who will be protected by him.
Smith is even more crucial when fans realize that he is the highest-rated commit in the class, as he slots in over the remainder of the guys in the class.
The Bruins' commit was evaluated by 247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins prior to his commitment as fans can see what he had to say about their newest Bruins' commit.
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility."
