How Impressive Is UCLA For Targeting 2029 Prospects?
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many different recruits, including a player from the class of 2029. How impressive is this?
It is extremely impressive that the Bruins have been able to recruit that highly up and it means that the Bruins are hopeful to land the best players in the future class as well. One of the players that they have targeted is 2029 prospect Dorian Franklin. Franklin is one of the better players in the nation and the fact they identified him early on is impressive.
He has detailed this in the past with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"First off, thank you for the opportunity to share my thoughts. It definitely means a lot to be offered by UCLA. For high-level coaches like Demetrice Martin and Gabe Lynn to take notice of my skill level is something special," the St. John Bosco High School football star stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI. "Growing up in Southern California, I have always been around UCLA Football, going to games and meeting players. So to receive an offer from a school I have been close to my whole life really hits different.
"What makes it even more meaningful is that the coaching staff recognized my focus in the classroom. Coach Marshawn Friloux knows about my efforts off the field, and having that seen and valued means a lot to me. UCLA is the number one public university in the nation, and that level of academic excellence is something I take seriously. On top of that, a good number of my Bosco brothers are either currently at UCLA or have played there. Players like Logan Loya, Jalen Woods, JonJon Vaughns, and others have all been part of the program. To have the opportunity to step into a place where I already have real connections would be invaluable. That kind of familiarity and brotherhood means a lot to me."
"I definitely plan to visit. Like any recruit, I want to take time to see the facilities, meet with the coaching staff in person, and really begin to grow those relationships face to face. I also want to walk the campus and get a real feel for the environment both academically and athletically," the talented high school football star stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Since I will be entering college with my AA degree already completed, I plan to major in political science with a minor in communications and eventually pursue pre-law. That means I am looking forward to learning more about the academic side as well, especially the departments that align with my future goals. It will take more than one visit to fully take everything in, so I plan to come back multiple times. Right now, my plan is to take an unofficial visit after the dead period when things open back up, most likely during the season when I can also attend a game. I am looking forward to seeing how everything fits, on the field, in the classroom, and in the community."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.