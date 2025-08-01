EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Crescenzo Talks UCLA Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins have already landed many commitments in the 2026 class, as many of their top targets in the class have already announced their commitments to the Bruins or the other programs that were targeting them.
They have landed many different recruits in the 2027 class as well, as they have two commitments in the class, which is a huge start for the Bruins in the class. They have been targeting many different players in that class, and they are expected to have a great class, but some positions that have targeted many different players and positions. They have been targeting the wide receiver position, as they have been looking to land the best of the best at the position.
One of the players that they have been targeting is Dallas Crescenzo. Crescenzo is one of the better players in the class at the tight end position, and is one of the better players nationally. He is a Florida high school star, and is one of the better players in that state. He holds many different offers. Some of the offers that he holds is teams like Arizona State Sun Devils, the Florida State Seminoles, and many more.
He caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI about his current recruitment updates, as well as more relevant information surrounding the UCLA Bruins and more teams.
"Coach Tino and Coach TD have been my main points of contact through text /Twitter," the talented prospect stated when speaking with UCLA Bruins On SI about his most recent conversations with the staff.
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Bruins, and what is his current visit schedule at this time?
I have not picked out a date yet, but my schedule is very booked. I'm already locked in with
FSU 8/30
Arizona State 9/26
Tulane 9/13
Kentucky tbd
Purdue 10/4
I speak weekly to these schools and a few others are definitely in play."
The talented prospect detailed what is next for him in his recruitment, as well as a possible commitment timeline for him at this time. He detailed everything you need to know with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I’m going to those games and I’ll be making a decision after my last visit. I’ll be committing during the season for sure. I have no intention of dragging it out and flipping back and forth. I’m going where I’m most wanted, and that’s a best fit for my game."
