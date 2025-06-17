BREAKING: Oscar Rios Names Bruins As A Finalist
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better teams in the month of June when it comes to the class of 2026, as they have landed many commitments.
This has moved them inside the top-15 for the class rankings, but they will have the chance to do even more damage if they can add a much-needed piece to the class. While their offensive class has been strong, they have been missing a quarterback commit this whole time.
They have been targeting a specific QB in the 2026 recruiting class. That player is Oscar Rios from Downey High School inside the California state lines. Rios is now down to two schools, as he released his final two on Tuesday.
Those two schools have been identified as the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins, who have both done a great job in his recruitment and on his official visits. They were one of the only programs to get him in on an official visit, as the other school that received a visit, but didn't make the cut is Oklahoma State.
For the ones who don't know what they are getting in Rios if he was to commit to the Bruins, Greg Biggins from 247Sports shared an honest evaluation.
"Rios is a fast rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hails from same school that produced current Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles but is further along at the same stage in his development. Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region. A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field. Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation."
The talented prospect also has a tough tendency which has caught the attention of many schools, including the Bruins and Wildcats.
"Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track."
Ensure that you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.