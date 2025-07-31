EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL DB Details UCLA Target Tierney Shaw
The UCLA Bruins have been evaluating prospects recently, and they have been one of the better programs in the class when it comes to evaluating the future class. What doesn't get talked about every day is the kids who are the son(s) of an NFL star. One of the players that they have been evaluating is one of the better players in the nation in his class. That player being Tierney Shaw.
Shaw is the younger brother to Trysten Shaw, who has already received his offer from the Bruins. The talented athlete is the son of one of the better defensive backs in recent memory. That former defensive back being one of the better defensive backs in the NFL in recent memory. That player being Terrance Shaw. Shaw is one of the most popular defensive backs in recent memory, as he was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round with pick 34 in the draft, after barely escaping the first round. He spent multiple seasons in the NFL and even won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2001.
The former NFL DB caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his son (Tierney) and the player he is on the field, as well as what standard he holds for him off the football field.
"Tierney is A DAWG! He is always in go mode. He's a technical player that can take the top off DBs when he's at receiver; then go on to defend and lock up Wrs.. Teda has D1 offers on both sides of the ball,"
He details how he tells his son to be an example.
"I always tell him to be the example! Easy come..Easy go! Stay working with your head down, and when you look up, you will be at your goals. Be the guy that your siblings and teammates can count on."
The talented player detailed if he sees some of his qualities in his son that the Bruins are eyeing.
"He had a knack for the ball. Fast, twitchy, great change of direction.Always studying film. His, mine, or just different players. The boys all got that from me. Just a move, we have to stay ahead."
He left off with a message to his son, who has the same standard as his brother.
"Be the man God put you on this Earth to be. Same standards as Trysten. Lead by example."
