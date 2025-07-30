EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Bruins' Jonah Smith
The UCLA Bruins are always looking to bring the best of the best to the program for many different sporting programs, including their football program, where they have landed many different commitments in the 2026 class.
One of the players that they landed is Jonah Smith. Smith is one of the better players in the class at the wide receiver position, and brings a lot of on field talent, but what type of person is he off the field?
Smith recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI for an interview. In the interview he discussed what he is like off the field, as well as what type of interests he has. Here is what he had to say.
"I feel like for me off the field, I am a dedicated person and detailed person," the UCLA Bruins wide receiver commit from inside the state of California stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
There are many different things he likes to do when it comes to hobby, but even then he can't stay away from sports. His hobbies includes two sports that many different prospects enjoy. He detailed more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Hobbies I like are fishing and golfing because it is something relaxing and slow."
There are many different things he takes interest in at this time, including one of his hobbies and something else that has yet to be mentioned.
"I’m interested in fishing and learning how to become better, also interested in movements in the body," the talented prospect confirmed.
There are many different things that people can relate to, but one could argue that a large majority of the world has love for music. This is something that the Bruins commit is a fan of as well, as he details the genres he likes as well as who his favorite artist is at this time.
"I like all kinds of music, I’d say my favorite artist right now is NBA YoungBoy."
There are many different things the prospect could go to school for, however he has already circled what he wants to go to school for.
"I plan to go to school for business and try to network and meet people."
