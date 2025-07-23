EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL Star Details Son's (UCLA Target) Progression
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting the son of a former NFL star. That player being Correll Buckhalter Jr, the son of former NFL star Correll Buckhalter. Buckhalter attended the Nebraska Cornhuskers in his time in college, but then went to the NFL and was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The father of the high school star recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to give us an inside look at who his son is on the field, as well as what standards he has set for his son.
"He’s a smart, instinctive player always locked in. He doesn’t just rely on athleticism; he studies the game. He’s tough, coachable, and plays with heart. And he gives max effort and makes plays when it counts," the former NFL star and the father of Correll Buckhalter Jr stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The father of the talented athlete then discussed what standard he has for his son on and off the field.
"High one, always. I tell him effort, attitude, and character matter just as much as talent. On the field, it’s about competing the right way and being accountable to his team. Off the field, it’s about staying humble, being respectful, and carrying himself like a leader."
His son's mindset is one of the many different quality traits that he has.
"Not just the physical tools, but it’s his mindset. He’s got that drive you can’t teach. He puts the work in when no one’s looking, and he’s got that boldness like a lion on the field."
Does the son of the former NFL star remind him of himself back in the day?
"Yes, certainly. There are moments where I’ll catch him making a cut, reading a defense, or showing that burst through the line of scrimmage, and it reminds me of myself back in the day lol. But the truth is, he’s his own player. I may have passed down some instincts and football IQ, but he’s taken it and built his own style. He’s smoother in some areas than I was at that age. He listens to my experiences, but he’s writing his own story, and I respect that. And there are definitely flashes where I sit back and think, That’s me right there.. but better!"
The father left off with a message to his son.
"Remain steady throughout the process. Don’t be too high or too low. Enjoy every moment of it. It can be exciting, but also distracting. So my message is simple: don’t let the attention change your work ethic, your attitude, or your priorities. Keep God first, stay humble, and remember that character will take you places talent never could. Continue to do the small things that make you special. I want him to enjoy the journey, because it goes fast. This isn’t just about choosing a school; it’s about aligning with a program that will develop him as a person, student, and football player. Ask the right questions. Go where you feel peace, not just hype."
