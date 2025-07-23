EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Target Correll Buckhalter Jr Details His Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better programs when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have been targeting players from all over. This includes players from the state of California, and even players who are in different states.
They have been targeting a handful of players from the class of 2026 all the way to the class of 2029. The class that has been getting the most attention as of recent is the class of 2027. There are multiple positions they have been targeting in the class, including the running back position, as that will be one of their main priorities in the class.
One of the players they have been targeting is Correll Buckhalter Jr. He is the son of former NFL star Correll Buckhalter, who played in the NFL for multiple seasons. The son of teh NFL star is one of the main targets for the Bruins in the class at this time, as he is one of their top targets along with Maurice Jones-Drew's son, Duece Jones-Drew. The Bruins will be hopeful to land Buckhalter Jr, and have done a solid job recruiting him thus far.
The talented back caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to provide the latest updates in his recruitment.
"I haven’t gotten any recruiting updates far as mail or anything," the UCLA Bruins running back target in the 2027 recruiting class confirmed with UCLA Bruins On SI when speaking about the updates he has from the UCLA Bruins camp/program.
The talented prospect has been hearing from the program a lot recently, including the Head Football Coach Deshaun Foster.
"I have heard from coach Foster and Coach Steward, and I connect with Steward a lot."
The talented prospect has been contacted by the program about a visit, but is there a visit date that has been set up yet?
"I know they want me on a visit but far as a date it’s being determined," the UCLA Bruins target confirmed.
The talented prospect stated which schools have been showing him the most love as of recent.
"I would say Iowa, SMU, Ohio State, and Arkansas have shown a lot of love."
There are many different steps to recruiting. What is next for the son of the NFL star? He detailed ,ore with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"What’s next for recruiting, I would say, is continuing to put my head down and work in leave it up to God."
Ensure you follow on X @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.