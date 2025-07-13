UCLA Doesn't Make the Cut For Elite LB
The UCLA Bruins have been attacking the linebacker room in hopes of gaining another commitment at the linebacker position in the 2026 recruiting cycle. They have already gained two commitments in their 2026 recruiting class at the linebacker position.
This includes Ramzak Fruean from Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington. The talented linebacker committed to the UCLA Bruins back on June 9th over many schools, including the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
He also committed to the Bruins over the in-state Washington Huskies, who were pushing extremely hard to land his commitment and even received the final official visit prior to his commitment, which he made three days later.
The Bruins also landed a very talented linebacker by the name of Matthew Muasau. Muasau committed to the Bruins on May 15th over Charlotte, who was hopeful to land the talented prospect.
The Bruins are looking for another body to add to the class, and we’re targeting one of the best linebackers in the country. That linebacker is Rodney Colton, a former South Carolina commit, but recently released that he would be committing between three schools.
Unfortunately, though the UCLA Bruins did not make the final cut for the talented prospect, who will announce his decision on Saturday. He will be making his decision between the Florida State Seminoles, the Ole Miss Rebels, and the Colorado Buffaloes, who all made him feel like a priority throughout his recruitment.
The very talented prospect that linebacker is a huge miss for the UCLA Bruins, who are looking to bring in the best of the best at each position. This development comes after they landed their highest rated commitment in the class as Carter Gooden announced his commitment to the UCLA Bruins over a plethora of different schools and ranks inside the top 70 according to 247Sports.
They will continue to search for a linebacker at this time but nothing is for certain as despite them looking for another linebacker they could get away with just adding the two commits that they already have as that is a sweet spot for mini at the linebacker position in the 2026 recruiting class however ideally they want to at least three guys at the position that they can bring during the December signing period.