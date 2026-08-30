UCLA Football Starts and Sits: Breaking Down Every Position Battle
In this story:
There are plenty of reasons the start of the UCLA football season is exciting. One of the many reasons is the many questions about UCLA football that will finally be answered.
Among the position battles going on, I believe we have a decent idea of who we can expect to take the field for the first snaps against Cal.
Tight End
It’s unknown whether or not we’ll see James Madison transfer Josh Phifer or Kansas State transfer Brayden Loftin take the first snaps at the tight end position.
Phifer profiles more as a blocking end and has the obvious connection with the other former Dukes on the offense, which tilts the scales in his favor. Due to the fact that I think UCLA will be a run-heavy team heading into Week One, I would label Phifer as the “start” and Loftin as the “sit” to begin the season.
Wide Receiver
I feel confident labeling Landon Ellis and Brian Rowe Jr. as starters. That third starter is where it gets tricky. While the noise surrounding Leland Smith has been quiet throughout camp and Aidan Mizell continues to deal with injuries, that presumably leaves Semaj Morgan and Mikey Matthews in the running.
For the first game in a hostile road environment, I would lean toward Matthews to earn that final starting spot. His prior connection with Iamaleava may be too vital to overlook, especially with as many moving pieces as there already are on this offense.
Defensive Line
The obvious start at one of the edge positions is transfer Sahir West, but his running mate in Week One has yet to reveal themselves. Chesney has emphasized in the past that the Bruins would rotate and use more than just the starters on the defensive line, but when Ryan McCulloch returns, I would expect him to be thrust into that starting role as soon as he’s physically able to.
As for the interior, Maxwell Roy, Amier Washington, Tyson Ford, and Darold DeNgohe all still seem to be in the running. Ford seems to be a common starter throughout fall camp, so I would expect him to assume one of the spots.
DeNgohe is who I would lean toward assigning a starting prediction to, but I would not be surprised to see any of the aforementioned players instead.
Linebacker
The addition of Trent Hendrick is intriguing for sure, but I don’t believe he’ll start the season on the field. For now, Jalen Woods and Sammy Omosigho will likely start as the linebacking duo, but expect that to change at some point during the season.
Defensive Backs
I believe Rodrick Pleasant and DJ Barksdale will start at two of the cornerback positions. The interesting question is whether or not veteran Cole Martin will line up alongside them or remain at safety.
If Martin lines up at safety, Dante Lovett would likely be my pick for the third starting cornerback. If Martin lines up as a corner, Ohio State transfer Malik Hartford would be my pick to start in his place at safety.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.