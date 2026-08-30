UCLA Football Starts and Sits: Breaking Down Every Position Battle

There are plenty of reasons the start of the UCLA football season is exciting. One of the many reasons is the many questions about UCLA football that will finally be answered.

Among the position battles going on, I believe we have a decent idea of who we can expect to take the field for the first snaps against Cal.

Tight End

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Brayden Loftin (85) gestures during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s unknown whether or not we’ll see James Madison transfer Josh Phifer or Kansas State transfer Brayden Loftin take the first snaps at the tight end position.

Phifer profiles more as a blocking end and has the obvious connection with the other former Dukes on the offense, which tilts the scales in his favor. Due to the fact that I think UCLA will be a run-heavy team heading into Week One, I would label Phifer as the “start” and Loftin as the “sit” to begin the season.

Wide Receiver

James Madison’s Landon Ellis, left, pulls down a pass ahead of Oregon’s Na'eem Offord during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I feel confident labeling Landon Ellis and Brian Rowe Jr. as starters . That third starter is where it gets tricky. While the noise surrounding Leland Smith has been quiet throughout camp and Aidan Mizell continues to deal with injuries, that presumably leaves Semaj Morgan and Mikey Matthews in the running.

For the first game in a hostile road environment, I would lean toward Matthews to earn that final starting spot . His prior connection with Iamaleava may be too vital to overlook, especially with as many moving pieces as there already are on this offense.

Defensive Line

Sep 14, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Ryan McCulloch (43) during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The obvious start at one of the edge positions is transfer Sahir West, but his running mate in Week One has yet to reveal themselves. Chesney has emphasized in the past that the Bruins would rotate and use more than just the starters on the defensive line, but when Ryan McCulloch returns, I would expect him to be thrust into that starting role as soon as he’s physically able to.

As for the interior, Maxwell Roy, Amier Washington, Tyson Ford, and Darold DeNgohe all still seem to be in the running. Ford seems to be a common starter throughout fall camp, so I would expect him to assume one of the spots.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Amier Washington (88) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeNgohe is who I would lean toward assigning a starting prediction to, but I would not be surprised to see any of the aforementioned players instead.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Trent Hendrick (5) celebrates after the Dukes recover the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

The addition of Trent Hendrick is intriguing for sure, but I don’t believe he’ll start the season on the field. For now, Jalen Woods and Sammy Omosigho will likely start as the linebacking duo, but expect that to change at some point during the season.

Defensive Backs

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter (11) attempts to catch the ball as UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) interferes on the play during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I believe Rodrick Pleasant and DJ Barksdale will start at two of the cornerback positions. The interesting question is whether or not veteran Cole Martin will line up alongside them or remain at safety.

If Martin lines up at safety, Dante Lovett would likely be my pick for the third starting cornerback. If Martin lines up as a corner, Ohio State transfer Malik Hartford would be my pick to start in his place at safety.