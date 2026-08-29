Which Young UCLA Players Could Become Larger Stars Than Anticipated

This Bruins team has plenty of talented players, but many are proven veteran transfers. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some young talents who could make a name for themselves.

These young players could be among the best for the Bruins this season and have the talent to be difference-makers on this UCLA team.

Sahir West

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West is the most obvious answer in terms of young talent on this team. With only one full year under his belt at James Madison, West has the ability to become a major star for the Bruins' defense.

Last season at James Madison, West ended the year with 45 total tackles and seven sacks, three of which came in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, where he set a record for sacks in the win over Troy.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West had zero stars coming out of high school and has quickly made scouts look silly. A big season is expected from West at UCLA, and his talent can certainly live up to those high hopes.

Brian Rowe Jr.

Coming from South Carolina, Rowe enters his second season of college football with UCLA. As he progresses through camp, Rowe Jr. has reportedly been turning heads and could end up being one of the best additions for UCLA this offseason.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) gets around Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Chris Henry (17) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’ll likely find his way into the starting lineup in Week One and could show Bruins fans instantly the potential he possesses.

As Nico Iamaleava and Rowe Jr. continue to build a connection with one another, Rowe Jr. could pack a major punch for this UCLA offense and be Iamaleava’s top target by the time the season ends.

CJ Lavender

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' secondary should be a bright spot on this defense this season, but that shouldn’t stop true freshman CJ Lavender from seeing the field. Lavender will likely come off the bench for most of the season, but he’s impressed throughout fall camp and could be a very underrated addition to this team.

If Lavender can carve out a meaningful role throughout the season, it can give this defense another boost in an already much improved secondary compared to last season.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience will likely dominate the depth chart early this season for UCLA. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t get the chance to see other players blossom into impactful Bruins.

As we head into the season, there’s exciting potential regarding these three Bruins in particular, as they have shown that they could be difference-makers for the rebuild in Westwood.