UCLA Football Stock Report: 3 Players Rising After Week 9

The Bruins' sloppy performance at home wasn't enough for Nevada to take advantage of, as UCLA’s 27-0 win over the Wolf Pack allowed them to advance to 8-0.

As the toughest portion of the Bruins' upcoming schedule is set to take place, here are three players whose stock you should buy before the end of the season.

Sahir West

Throughout the preseason, there had been a ton of praise and intrigue surrounding Sahir West as a newcomer on this Bruins team. Of all the transfers Bob Chesney brought from James Madison, West seemed like the obvious answer as the difference-making newcomer on the defensive side of the ball.

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Sahir West (15) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While West has been solid all year, we hadn’t seen anything truly extraordinary as we may have expected. West is a more raw player and prospect than many of the other members on the defense, and it seems as if he’s the kind of player who will increasingly get better as the season goes on. That proved true in the Week 9 matchup against Nevada, where West finally showed the promise we had hoped to see way back in August.

West led the team in tackles against Nevada with nine and put consistent pressure on the quarterback with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, nearly doubling his total before entering Week 9.

Scooter Jackson

Scooter Jackson has quietly been one of the best playmakers on this UCLA defense so far this season. In the game against Nevada, he gave the Bruins early momentum with an interception on the first play of the game.

In my opinion, Jackson hasn't gotten the praise that he deserves this season, and he's been very effective in coverage all year. Since the questionable Purdue performance, UCLA's secondary has been one of the best units on the field consistently, and Jackson has played a major role in that.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jalen Saint Paul (86) gets to the 1 yard line before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung (29) and cornerback Cairo Skanes (21) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Saint Paul

Jalen Saint Paul may not be a player who will lead this team in receiving on any given night, but he certainly makes some crucial catches that allow UCLA's offense to extend drives and capitalize.

When targeted, Saint Paul has been very effective over the last two weeks, as he and Ty Dieffenbach seem to have a good connection. It will be interesting to see how involved he is moving forward with this team, as he has been a player who has stepped up in recent weeks.