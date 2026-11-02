UCLA Football Stock Report: 3 Players Rising After Week 9
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The Bruins' sloppy performance at home wasn't enough for Nevada to take advantage of, as UCLA’s 27-0 win over the Wolf Pack allowed them to advance to 8-0.
As the toughest portion of the Bruins' upcoming schedule is set to take place, here are three players whose stock you should buy before the end of the season.
Sahir West
Throughout the preseason, there had been a ton of praise and intrigue surrounding Sahir West as a newcomer on this Bruins team. Of all the transfers Bob Chesney brought from James Madison, West seemed like the obvious answer as the difference-making newcomer on the defensive side of the ball.
While West has been solid all year, we hadn’t seen anything truly extraordinary as we may have expected. West is a more raw player and prospect than many of the other members on the defense, and it seems as if he’s the kind of player who will increasingly get better as the season goes on. That proved true in the Week 9 matchup against Nevada, where West finally showed the promise we had hoped to see way back in August.
West led the team in tackles against Nevada with nine and put consistent pressure on the quarterback with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, nearly doubling his total before entering Week 9.
Scooter Jackson
Scooter Jackson has quietly been one of the best playmakers on this UCLA defense so far this season. In the game against Nevada, he gave the Bruins early momentum with an interception on the first play of the game.
In my opinion, Jackson hasn't gotten the praise that he deserves this season, and he's been very effective in coverage all year. Since the questionable Purdue performance, UCLA's secondary has been one of the best units on the field consistently, and Jackson has played a major role in that.
Jalen Saint Paul
Jalen Saint Paul may not be a player who will lead this team in receiving on any given night, but he certainly makes some crucial catches that allow UCLA's offense to extend drives and capitalize.
When targeted, Saint Paul has been very effective over the last two weeks, as he and Ty Dieffenbach seem to have a good connection. It will be interesting to see how involved he is moving forward with this team, as he has been a player who has stepped up in recent weeks.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.