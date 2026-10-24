3 UCLA Football Players To Watch Against Michigan State

As UCLA takes on Michigan State, there’s a lot at stake for the Bruins. UCLA is building steam towards a College Football Playoff appearance, and a loss to the Spartans could put a major pause on those conversations.

To take care of business at home, these players will need to play their part in defending home turf.

Jalen Saint Paul

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jalen Saint Paul (86) gets to the 1 yard line before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung (29) and cornerback Cairo Skanes (21) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more surprising developments from last week was that Jalen Saint Paul emerged as a potential favorite target for new UCLA starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.

The Bruins receiver hauled in four catches for 45 yards, and while the stats may not jump out at you, he passed the eye test and was clearly reliable for Dieffenbach. In fact, many of his catches were ultimately crucial for UCLA, as he was able to move the sticks and set the Bruins up in the red zone for a one-yard score from Wayne Knight.

The Bruins need to begin to build in the passing game, and if last week is any indication, Saint Paul could be an important piece to that development.

Ty Dieffenbach

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) leaves the field following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after Dieffenbach’s solid performance last week against Wisconsin, some fans may still be skeptical of their new quarterback. The best way to prove the doubters wrong is to put together another impressive performance.

The situation seems set up for Dieffenbach to have yet another impressive performance. He’s grown in connection with his team since his last start, UCLA is playing a struggling Michigan State team at home, and the Bruins have some of the highest levels of confidence and momentum of any team in college football. The recipe is certainly there for Dieffenbach to impress.

Wayne Knight

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve seen Wayne Knight perform at the highest level all season, but now he has added motivation. Coming off his worst performance of the season, with just 23 yards against Wisconsin, Knight has a chance to have a major bounce-back performance.

Michigan State limps into the contest and doesn’t boast a threatening run defense to begin with, giving Knight a great opportunity to get back on track. These next couple of weeks could be crucial for UCLA’s momentum and confidence, as they should offer an opportunity to strengthen both before the tail end of their schedule arrives.

Getting Knight in a good rhythm is potentially the smartest thing you can do for this team, and let’s hope we see the start of that against the Spartans.