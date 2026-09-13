Bruin Breakdown: One-Dimensional Offense Could Be Worrisome

For two straight weeks to start the season, UCLA has put out a phenomenal product on the ground and left a bit to be desired through the air.

In Week One, the Bruins rushed for 277 yards, and all six of UCLA’s total touchdowns came on the ground. In the home opener against San Diego State, UCLA added another 214 yards, and again, they scored all four touchdowns on the ground.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s put into perspective how fantastic this running game has been for UCLA. In 2025, the Bruins had eight rushing touchdowns total. In just two games, UCLA has already eclipsed that mark from the previous season with 10.

The running game is undoubtedly the backbone of this team, but it does make you wonder how far it can truly take the Bruins. After two weeks, UCLA has yet to score through the air, and it seems as if the offense is becoming entirely one-dimensional and dependent on the run game.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Jaivian Thomas (21) is taken down by San Diego State safety Jelani McLaughlin (20) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once UCLA plays an opponent that excels in stopping the run, they may just be out of luck if they can’t spice things up in the passing game. In Week One, Iamaleava threw for 184 yards and an interception. He had a similar performance in Week Two, throwing another interception (also in the red zone) and 151 yards through the air.

Chesney Still Has Lots of Praise for Iamaleava

In his postgame press conference, Chesney acknowledged that it wasn’t the best game for quarterback Nico Iamaleava, saying, “there's a whole lot we got to do in there.” when speaking about the passing offense as a whole.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney speaks with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after defeating San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He did praise Iamaleava, however, for the toughness and fight he showed against San Diego State, as he fought and put his body on the line to keep drives alive when it really mattered. Chesney has not lost any faith in his quarterback, saying, “he will be the quarterback we all know he will be moving forward here.”

Injuries Have Become a Worry

It doesn’t help that this UCLA team is already dealing with the injury bug in the wide receiver department. Mikey Matthews suffered an injury early against San Diego State and did not return to the game. Brian Rowe was also banged up for a few plays during the action, though he would later return.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Aidan Mizell was recently cleared from injury and able to return to action, he did not see snaps in the second half. Chesney said he couldn't go.

For a group of receivers that are already new to the program (aside from Matthews), it doesn’t help that Iamaleava has already had a carousel of receivers through just two weeks of the season. I believe as the season goes on, and hopefully as the room stays healthy, Iamaleava will be able to get things going in the right direction.