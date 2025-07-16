Report: UCLA Hiring Former Fresno State Interim HC
UCLA is expected to hire former Fresno State interim head coach Tim Skipper for a senior advisory role, according to CBS Sports National College Football Reporter, Matt Zenitz.
Skipper was named Fresno State's interim head coach exactly a year ago after then-head coach Jeff Tedford announced he would be stepping down. He joined the staff back in 2021 as a linebackers coach and was moved up to assistant coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
In 2024, despite taking over at the helm just a few weeks before the start of camp, he led the Bulldogs to a respectable 6-7 record and led the program to its fourth bowl game in four years. He also coached them to a 37-10 Isleta New Mexico Bowl win against the New Mexico State Aggies in 2023, giving him a 7-7 record with Fresno State.
Prior to his latest stint with Fresno State, he was the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Central Michigan in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the defensive coordinator for UNLV in the 2018-19 season, linebackers and running backs coach for Florida from 2015-18, assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Colorado State from 2012-14, linebackers/defensive run game coordinator and running backs coach for Fresno State from 2006-08 and 2009-11, defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator for Sacramento State from 2003-05, and the defensive backs coach and coordinator for Western New Mexico from 2001-02.
Skipper was also a linebacker for the Bulldogs from 1997-2000.
David Woods, reporter for Bruin Report Online, analyzed the hire and what UCLA can expect out of Skipper in his role:
"He's a defensive coach by trade, with significant experience coaching defensive backs, linebackers, and the overall defense as a coordinator. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster has a long relationship with Skipper. Foster was coached by his brother, Kelly Skipper, while in college, and then was coached by his father, Jim Skipper, in the NFL. The addition of Skipper gives the Bruins another experienced defensive coach who should be able to provide some helpful experience for that side of the football."
Defense is an important piece of focus for the Bruins ahead of this season, overhauling much of its secondary and linebacker positions through the transfer portal period. Skipper should be a great help in fortifying the strength of UCLA's defense.
