UCLA Extends Offer to 2026 San Diego State Commit
After UCLA parted ways with head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins saw a wave of decommitments from their 2026 recruiting class. Over the last month, interim head coach Tim Skipper and the Bruins' staff have worked hard to find new players to fill out the class.
While most 2026 prospects are already committed to a school, the Bruins haven't shied away from trying to flip recruits, most recently extending an offer to a 3-star San Diego State commit.
UCLA Offers 3-Star San Diego State Commit
Shortly after their dominating win over Michigan State on Saturday, UCLA got right back on the 2026 recruiting trail, offering Major Pride, a three-star wide receiver from Canyon Springs High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, who has been committed to San Diego State since July.
While Pride is currently committed to the Aztecs, he seemed excited about the UCLA offer, sharing the news on X.
While Pride isn't an elite prospect, he's still a solid player. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 246 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle and the No. 11 player from Nevada.
Since the Bruins don't have a permanent head coach, flipping top-tier prospects is challenging. Still, the staff appears to be looking for underrated and under-recruited players committed to smaller schools like Pride, whom they have a better chance at getting.
While Pride is a San Diego State commit, his recruitment is not set in stone until Early National Signing Day in December. That gives the Bruins two months to make a push to flip him.
Outside of San Diego State, a few other programs pursued Pride throughout the summer. UNLV and Boise State both hosted the young wide receiver on official visits in June, and could still be in play to land him.
While the Bruins will have competition to get Pride, the other programs interested, including San Diego State, don't have the resources to match what UCLA can offer him, which puts Skipper and his staff in a solid spot to be able to flip him.
According to 247Sports, UCLA has the 81st-ranked class in the 2026 cycle, with only 11 commits. They need to be able to add players to the class as the cycle winds down, and offering Pride is a good start.
As always, make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.