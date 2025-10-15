All Bruins

UCLA Extends Offer to 2026 San Diego State Commit

While the 2026 cycle is winding down, UCLA isn't done just yet, extending an offer to a San Diego State commit.

Max Dorsey

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After UCLA parted ways with head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins saw a wave of decommitments from their 2026 recruiting class. Over the last month, interim head coach Tim Skipper and the Bruins' staff have worked hard to find new players to fill out the class.

While most 2026 prospects are already committed to a school, the Bruins haven't shied away from trying to flip recruits, most recently extending an offer to a 3-star San Diego State commit.

UCLA Offers 3-Star San Diego State Commit

Shortly after their dominating win over Michigan State on Saturday, UCLA got right back on the 2026 recruiting trail, offering Major Pride, a three-star wide receiver from Canyon Springs High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, who has been committed to San Diego State since July.

While Pride is currently committed to the Aztecs, he seemed excited about the UCLA offer, sharing the news on X.

While Pride isn't an elite prospect, he's still a solid player. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 246 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle and the No. 11 player from Nevada.

Since the Bruins don't have a permanent head coach, flipping top-tier prospects is challenging. Still, the staff appears to be looking for underrated and under-recruited players committed to smaller schools like Pride, whom they have a better chance at getting.

Tim Skippe
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Pride is a San Diego State commit, his recruitment is not set in stone until Early National Signing Day in December. That gives the Bruins two months to make a push to flip him.

Outside of San Diego State, a few other programs pursued Pride throughout the summer. UNLV and Boise State both hosted the young wide receiver on official visits in June, and could still be in play to land him.

Nico Iamaleava
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

While the Bruins will have competition to get Pride, the other programs interested, including San Diego State, don't have the resources to match what UCLA can offer him, which puts Skipper and his staff in a solid spot to be able to flip him.

According to 247Sports, UCLA has the 81st-ranked class in the 2026 cycle, with only 11 commits. They need to be able to add players to the class as the cycle winds down, and offering Pride is a good start.

As always, make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.