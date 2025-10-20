UCLA Offers 2026 Boise State Quarterback Commit
After starting the year 0-4 and parting ways with DeShaun Foster, UCLA has completely turned around its 2025 season under interim head coach Tim Skipper, winning three straight games.
The Bruins are leveraging that on-field success on the recruiting trail, sending out numerous offers to recruits in the 2026 class over the last few weeks, even if those prospects are already committed elsewhere.
The latest Bruins offer was sent to a four-star Boise State quarterback commit, who ULCA hopes to be able to flip as the 2026 cycle winds down.
UCLA Extends Offer to Four-Star Boise State Quarterback Commit
On October 19, UCLA extended an offer to Tradon Bessinger, a four-star quarterback prospect from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. Bessinger has been committed to Boise State since May 19.
He shared that the Bruins offered him on X, writing, "Blessed to receive an offer from UCLA!! Go Bruins!!"
After Foster's firing, UCLA saw 12 prospects in its 2026 class decommit. As the cycle winds down, UCLA needs to add talent, and trying to flip players is the best way to do so.
Bessinger would be a massive addition for the Bruins. 247Sports composite rankings list him as the No. 308 overall player in the class, the No. 24 quarterback, and the No. 6 player from Utah.
The 6'5" signal-caller has been productive throughout his career at Davis High School. In 2024, he threw for 3,674 yards, 43 touchdowns, and five interceptions. UCLA doesn't have a single quarterback commit in the 2026 cycle, so adding a player of Bessinger's talent would be huge for Skipper and company.
While the young quarterback is committed to the Broncos, other programs have tried to get involved in his recruitment in recent weeks. Minnesota extended him an offer on September 21, and Iowa offered him on October 5.
So if UCLA wants him, they'll not only have to convince him to flip from Boise State, but they'll also be facing competition from other schools. Their recent success on the field under Skipper has made them a more desirable program for prospects, so there's a strong chance Bessinger has mutual interest with the Bruins.
The most likely outcome is that Bessinger stays committed to Boise State, but extending him an offer could pay off big-time for the Bruins.
