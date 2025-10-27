Three Overreactions After Indiana Blows Out UCLA
UCLA walked into Bloomington hoping to come out with a win, much less keep it close. Neither of these things would have happened as UCLA was manhandled in a 55-6 blowout. This game not only exposed the Bruins' problems, but also made their win streak before this game look fraudulent.
UCLA will hope to turn things around against Nebraska, which is coming off a win against Northwestern. This will be a test to see if the Bruins are able to recover after the Indiana game.
1. Tim Skipper’s Head Coaching Candidacy Is Over
Before this game, the hype surrounding it was at an all-time high. He was able to lead the Bruins to a 3-1 record, completely changing the trajectory of the season before this game. Now it seems unclear if the Bruins decide to go with Skipper moving forward.
There is no doubt that Skipper is a good coach; his ability to rally the locker room in the three-game win streak was incredible. But after going head-to-head with Curt Cignetti, it has become clear there is a massive coaching gap.
If Skipper can somehow lead the Bruins to a Bowl Game, then maybe his odds of being hired become more likely. But with the grueling schedule ahead, it doesn't make sense for Skipper to stick around after this season. He is not a Big Ten coach yet.
2. UCLA’s Three-Game Win Streak Was Fool’s Gold
UCLA's three-game win streak was special for sure. But it is starting to seem like this win streak was just pure luck. It's indisputable that the win to kick off the win streak against Penn State was special. However, before this game, you could tell how dysfunctional Penn State was starting to become.
There was no prior film on Jerry Neuheisel's offense, which, combined with Penn State overlooking UCLA as a whole, was the perfect storm for UCLA to pick up its first win of the season.
While there is no doubt UCLA earned the win, the result may not have been the same if the game against Northwestern had been Neuheisel's first game.
For the other two wins, the teams were just unprepared. Michigan State hasn't looked good all season, and Maryland has had their fair share of issues. You could tell in the Maryland game that they started to figure out this new look for UCLA. It will be hard for UCLA to get things going to finish the season.
3. Nico Iamaleava’s Season Should’ve Ended With the Firing
After the firing of DeShaun Foster on Sept.14th, players had the option to redshirt or sit out the season. After the window closed, none of UCLA's players chose this route. This move was bold for the players, but in hindsight, it would've made more sense.
Stock was already at an all-time low for the Bruins' star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, before Foster was fired. He, of all players, should have looked to find a new team for a fresh start. Iamaleava has had a handful of good games this season, but after Indiana, his stock is very low once again.
While Iamaleava has made UCLA competitive and has helped the team retain some key incoming players, the move just didn't make sense for Iamaleava. He needs to ball out for the rest of the year to justify his decision.
UCLA has a lot to fix before its game against Nebraska. Morale in the locker room is certainly at an all-time low; it will be up to the team captains to rally the troops once again.
