Overreactions vs. Reality After UCLA’s 21-Point Win Over USC

Following another 20-point UCLA victory, there has been an abundance of overreactions.

UCLA easily defeated USC 89–68, marking its second 20-plus-point win in the last two games. Momentum like this does not come often, and for that reason, some believe the Bruins may have finally taken the next step. However, there is usually a more grounded explanation behind these reactions.

Overreaction: UCLA Has the Tools to Run the Table in the Big Ten

UCLA’s résumé suggests the Bruins are doing something right, with wins over No. 9 Nebraska , No. 10 Illinois, and earlier No. 4 Purdue. UCLA can compete with some of the best teams in the Big Ten. However, that does not necessarily mean the Bruins are ready to make a championship run.

As a six seed in the tournament, UCLA will likely face either Minnesota or Rutgers in its opening matchup. If the Bruins advance, they would most likely face Michigan State — the same team that defeated UCLA 82–59 on Feb. 17. To move past that point, UCLA would likely need to play nearly perfect basketball.

Overreaction: Donovan Dent is UCLA’s Best Player

Reality: There is Some Truth, But Inconsistency Remains

Donovan Dent scored 25 points in the rematch against USC, after putting up 30 points in the first meeting. Performances like those certainly make the case that Dent could be UCLA’s most impactful player. However, his inconsistency still raises questions.

In the two games prior, Dent scored four points against Nebraska and three points against Minnesota. While his playmaking and facilitating have remained consistent, his scoring production has fluctuated significantly. Because of that, UCLA has often relied more heavily on Tyler Bilodeau as its most dependable scorer.

Overreaction: UCLA Can Win on the Road.

Reality: The Galen Center is Far from an Away Game

UCLA’s Achilles’ heel this season has been its performance away from home. Following two impressive wins, the Bruins traveled to Minnesota and lost 78–72 in a game that exposed many of their road struggles. That loss reinforced the narrative that UCLA struggles outside of Pauley Pavilion.

While the win over USC came on the road at the Galen Center, it is still essentially a crosstown rivalry game. In reality, UCLA will likely not have that kind of environment in the postseason. The Big Ten Tournament will take place in Chicago, granting UCLA an opportunity to change the narrative.

If UCLA fails to capitalize on its recent momentum during the Big Ten Tournament, its NCAA Tournament run could end quickly. However, one thing is clear: the Bruins are trending in the right direction.