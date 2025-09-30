UCLA Redshirt, Transfer Updates at Critical 4-Game Cutoff
Game four has been a critical date for college football teams historically, but this season's cutoff is even more important for the lowly UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten).
Because of how the season has transpired, the UCLA staff has to juggle the four-game redshirt cutoff along with a 30-day transfer window that players were granted after the dismissal of DeShaun Foster.
Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper spoke with the media on Monday and gave some updates on whether players will be utilizing either of those cutoffs.
"Nobody's told me that at this point," Skipper said. "As you know, this is totally fluid. It's going to be fluid through the rest of the season, as far as when you get to your fourth game, you decide to keep going.
"But my whole thing on that is, that's the rules. And if guys decide to do that, we're not holding them hostage. They can go ahead and do that. We're coaching them hard. We're showing them the blueprint to go win games, and that's what we're going to do. And people that want to be a part of it stay, and then guys choose to go the other way they go the other way.
"But right now, that's not been a big emphasis in anything that we're doing day-to-day. It's getting better and trying to get us a win."
Starting the season winless through four games, every player in the locker room has the right to look the other way, including star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Why Iamaleava May Not Transfer Mid-Season
The Athletic senses that Iamaleava has no benefit in entering the portal during this 30-day window, having already used his lone redshirt during his true freshman season in Knoxville:
"Iamaleava redshirted in 2023, his true freshman season at Tennessee, so he can’t take another redshirt this year and preserve a season of eligibility. So it stands to reason that he’ll play this season out and see where the UCLA coaching search lands before making a decision.
"Being back home in California has its appeal, even if the talent around him is lacking. And Iamaleava’s value on the open market seems unlikely to approach the $2 million-plus he was making annually at Tennessee. An agent who doesn’t represent Iamaleava speculated that, at this point, his value would range in the mid-six figures to $1 million if he were to re-enter the portal this winter."
As it currently stands, many, if not all, of UCLA's players are going to play the season out under Skipper, despite the Bruins losing both Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
