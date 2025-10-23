Three Indiana Offensive Threats UCLA Must Contain
UCLA is heading to Bloomington to take on No. 2-ranked Indiana. The Bruins have knocked off a top-10-ranked team this season; however, the task against Indiana is a different story.
Last week, we highlighted the Maryland players UCLA needed to contain. While there’s plenty of room for improvement, the Bruins now have a chance to correct their mistakes against a high-powered Indiana offense.
1. Fernando Mendoza | Quarterback
Fernando Mendoza has been excellent this year for Indiana. His performances have made Indiana into a football school, a dominant one at that. UCLA has not gone up against many notable quarterbacks this season. Mendoza will be a test for the Bruins.
At the mid-point of the season, Mendoza has passed for 1,755 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just two interceptions on the year. Mendoza has also been dangerous on the ground. So far, he has carried the ball 41 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Key reason why Mendoza has been so good this season is because of the lack of pressure he has had to deal with. If there is any hope for the Bruins, they need to apply pressure early on and set the pace.
2. Elijah Sarratt | Wide Receiver
Mendoza's No.1 target this season has been Elijah Sarratt. Sarratt accounts for nearly half of the Hoosiers' passing touchdowns. While UCLA has been good against wide receivers this season, Sarratt is a threat that has to be accounted for every single snap.
This season for Sarratt, he has caught 43 passes for 603 yards and nine touchdowns. His best game came against Iowa, where he caught seven passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He was also able to pull in a 49-yard pass that was crucial in the win.
Sarratt has been great at making an impact at all levels of the offense. He can beat you in the slot or on the outside. If the Bruins want to slow him down, they might have to double-team him often. UCLA will have its hands tied dealing with Sarratt.
3. Omar Cooper Jr. | Wide Receiver
Not far behind Sarratt is Omar Cooper Jr, he has been a relable target for Mendoza. This in turn has allowed Indiana to be a very effective offense against teams defenses this season. UCLA's defensive backs will be stretched thin trying to cover this Hoosier duo.
This season, for Cooper Jr, he has caught 37 passes for 581 yards and seven touchdowns. A lot of these stats can be traced back to his jaw-dropping game against Indiana St, where he was able to catch ten passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns.
Cooper Jr is a proven playmaker for Indiana capable of having dominant performances. It will be difficult for UCLA to defend both Hoosier wideouts; however, they can minimize their impact by being relentless in the pass rush.
UCLA definitely has its work cut out for them against one of the hottest teams in the nation. It will be a difficult task for the Bruins, but the game starts at the line of scrimmage. If they can make Mendoza uncomfortable, the Bruins have a shot at taking out this Big Ten juggernaut.
